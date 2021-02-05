Dundalk tips: Devil’s Outlaw can make up for recent near-miss

Dream Round can take advantage of drop back to a mile 
Devil's Outlaw (left)  can get off the mark at Dundalk. Picture: Healy Racing

Fri, 05 Feb, 2021 - 08:00
Tommy Lyons

The Joseph O’Brien-trained Devil’s Outlaw can make up for his recent near-miss by taking the Join Us On Instagram @dundalk_stadium Maiden, the sixth race on this evening’s card in Dundalk.

Beaten favourite on debut here in mid-December, he was gambled on to make amends here a fortnight ago and went agonisingly close to landing that gamble, only to be foiled by stablemate Visualisation.

Brought with every chance, he was a touch green when first asked for maximum effort but was going on quite strongly at the line and would likely have been up in another half a stride. It is no surprise that connections have chosen to step him up to a mile this time and he can make it third time lucky.

Of those with form, easily the most interesting of his rivals is Rocky Sky, who has switched hands since making a promising debut here in early December. Then trained by Una Corcoran, the 40-1 chance ran on strongly to finish third behind Queenship, a stablemate of the selection. She has since joined Ross O’Sullivan and won’t have to improve much to play a part here.

Dream Round can take the Crowne Plaza Hotel Dundalk Maiden for John McConnell. Last time out, on her second start for current connections, she held every chance until her stamina ran out inside the final furlong. That was over a mile and a half, and she drops back to a mile for this race.

Perhaps an intermediate distance will prove ideal in time, but she is drawn low this time and can be ridden aggressively to overcome the extent of the drop back. There is much depth in this race, and she can make all the running at the expense of Lilandra, who ran well here just seven days ago. She is stepping up in trip but should be okay with that.

Selections

Tommy Lyons 

4:00 Big Gossey 

4:30 Tower Of Pisa

5:00 Everyonthehour 

5:30 Monsieur Piquer 

6:00 Dream Round (nb) 

6:30 Devil’s Outlaw (nap) 

7:00 Koybig 

7:30 Speak In Colours 

Next Best 

4:00 Ecclesiastical 

4:30 Swift Verdict 

5:00 Getaway Queen 

5:30 Blackstone Cliff 

6:00 Lilandra 

6:30 Rocky Sky 

7:00 Howyoulikethat 

7:30 Harry’s Bar

