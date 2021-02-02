Change of tactics on the cards for Melon in Irish Gold Cup

The Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup is the feature of the weekend, and one of four more Grade 1s on day two of the Dublin Racing Festival 2021. Mullins relies on Kemboy and Melon, who turned for home with the Savills Chase seemingly at their mercy, before having their pockets picked by the progressive A Plus Tard.

“I know what I was thinking when they turned for home that day: one of them, please,” said Mullins. “I suppose if either of them fell at the last you’d say ‘how far (would they have won?)’.

“They probably didn’t help each other but I think we’ll change tactics with Melon. Up to now we’ve been putting cheekpieces on him, putting go-faster stripes on him trying to get him to be more competitive over two miles and two and a half.

“Unfortunately for Patrick, the horse took off with him down the back (in the Savills). But he didn’t want to disappoint the horse either. He and Kemboy were on different sides of the track, but you’d have to think that if we change tactics it might suit us better.

“If we don’t force him, I think he’ll settle back off the pace and hopefully use his ability over the last few furlongs.

“Kemboy seemed to be back to himself the last day. David (Mullins, regular rider) has retired since, so I wonder will anyone else get on as well with him. He sems to like Leopardstown, the only worry is all the rain. They got a huge amount of rain over the weekend, and I think real nice ground suits him more than any horse.”

Last year’s running of the Flogas Novice Chase was a highlight of the weekend, as Faugheen raised the roof with another huge effort at this track. in Monkfish, Mullins has an obvious candidate to emulate his stablemate, and he could be joined by Asterion Forlonge, who will bid to make amends for two recent falls.

“Monkfish is the obvious one,” Mullins said.

“He looks a real natural. All this rain that’s coming this week will suit him, and I don’t think two miles five is going to be an issue either.

“Asterion Forlonge could go here. He has won a Grade 1 around here over two miles. I know he jumps a little bit right, but we might change tactics. I’ve wondered about different ways of riding him that might counteract that. And it is a Grade 1 and if you miss it, you can’t just pick up another the following week.”

In the Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle, Mullins has a leading fancy in stable debutant French Aseel, who was so impressive here at Christmas when trained by Ellmarie Holden, but he also seems quite keen on another representative.

“French Aseel is a lovely type and has settled in well. I’m very pleased with him. And the form got franked the other day (by Coltor winning). I haven’t asked him much, but I’m banking on the assumption that he is good.

“Saint Sam finished fourth (behind Zanahiyr) last time, but I think he ran better than his finishing position. He got probably the worse run of the race and I think this horse is improving all the time.

“Ha D’or ran very well at Christmas and is sure to improve. It was his first run and just wanted to see how he could jump, and he jumped well. He’s going to be a nice horse someday, but this might be too early in his career.”

When winning a two-and-a-half-mile bumper last season, Appreciate It looked a strong stayer in the making but the Champion Bumper runner-up has shown himself to have the pace to cope at the top level over the minimum trip, and he is being kept to two miles for the Grade 1 Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle.

“He is in great shape,” Mullins revealed. “I was hugely taken with the performance he put in at Christmas. I wasn’t sure whether he could be that good (over two miles), but he was more than I thought he was. If we were going down the two-mile-six route it wouldn’t have surprised me, so that’s why I was so taken with this run.

“And Mr Coldstone is interesting on what he did down in Tramore. I didn’t expect him to do that (win impressively).

“I was hoping he’d run well, so I’m going to have a look at options for him, but maybe he should just take his chance and let’s see what he is.”