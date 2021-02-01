Doyouthinkso lands tide gamble for in-form Tramore trainer John Flavin

Tramore-based John Flavin, enjoying a purple patch with his small string, struck for the first time on the Flat when Doyouthinkso landed a tide gamble in a division of the Dundalksatdium.com Handicap in Dundalk, sparking a spectacular 359/1 treble for in-form jockey Chris Hayes.

Flavin, who took over the trainer’s licence from his father, saddled his first winner when Street Value triumphed in Clonmel recently before following-up at Gowran Park last Thursday and produced Doyouthinkso, backed into 5/1, to score on his first Flat run since June 2019 and his first visit to Dundalk’s polytrack.

“He was very slow away, but they went an unbelievable gallop,” explained Flavin. “I told Chris (Hayes) to coax him along and, luckily, they stopped up front in the straight and he kept going. He’ll mix it up for the spring and summer, flat and hurdles.”

Hayes followed-up on top-weight Never Seen Before, owned and trained by Darren Bunyan, in the Crowne Plaza Hotel Dundalk Handicap, swooping late to foil favourite Stop On Red by a half-length.

“He needed to learn how to race,” commented Bunyan. “This was his first handicap and I think he’ll win plenty of races. The penny is only dropping and he’ll be better on the grass.”

The final leg of the Hayes treble was the sweetest for the Limerick man as he partnered Gatsby Cap, trained by his brother Paddy, to a gutsy win in the second division of the Find Us On Facebook @dundalkstadium Handicap. Sent off 4/1 favourite, the five-year-old gelding was bought out of Fozzy Stack’s and is owned by the six-member Gatsby Gangsters Syndicate, headed by the winning jockey’s other brother, Sean.

The consistent but previously luckless filly Toureen Angel belatedly opened her account, at the eight attempt, when landing the opening Irishinjuyredjickeys.com Handicap for Fozzy Stack and apprentice Andy Slattery.

The 6/4 favourite came from off the pace, challenged down the outside to lead before the furlong pole and then held the late challenge of Melliferous by a head, with Battle Of Benburb a close third. Slattery, a talented apprentice, enjoying a good winter campaign, completed a first and last race double when Sunset Nova, trained by his father and namesake, made it three wins from his last four starts in the Join Us On Instagram @dundalkstadium Handicap over six furlongs.