Drop back in trip not a problem for Bachasson at Naas

The two Grade 3s on the Naas card were the twin features on a good programme, and although the demands of the two were very different, Bachasson and Eklat De Rire produced similar no-nonsense performances.

For the Limestone Lad Hurdle, versatile ten-year-old Bachasson dropped back to two miles for the first time since his novice days and the sprightly grey made every yard of the running.

Always within his comfort zone, he dictated matters in a smooth manner and when Paul Townend asked for further effort shortly after turning for home, the Willie Mullins-trained runner duly obliged. Grand Roi gave vain chase to the winner, who was completing a four-timer and winning for the 14th time in his career.

“He’s a great horse,” said Townend.

“He’s a real happy horse and it’s amazing when these horses start winning, they grow in spirit. He seems to be enjoying himself and it (this opportunity) was a good find.

“We went a good gallop, and he was doing it within himself the whole time.

“He’s so versatile, he can go up in trip, back in trip or mix it over hurdles and fences. He’s a great horse for the lads (owners the O’Connell family, Glanmire) to have.”

Eklat De Rire contested the Naas Racecourse Business Club Novice Chase and also made all the running. Rachael Blackmore, clearly confident in her mount’s jumping and stamina in the testing conditions, set a decent gallop and let her mount do the rest.

For a horse having his second start over fences, his jumping was assured and when they turned for home at the end of the three-mile-one contest he found plenty. Escaria Ten gave everything but never looked like getting to the leader, who didn’t have to be asked for maximum pressure to follow up his debut win over fences.

The winner holds entries in the Festival Chase (formerly RSA Chase) and the National Hunt Chase, but de Bromhead is leaning towards the former.

Earlier on the card, de Bromhead and Blackmore were also on the mark with Mr Incredible, who won the second division of the INH Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle.

“He was really good, and Rachael brilliant on him,” said de Bromhead.

“He’s a lovely young horse. Collin Bowe recommended him to us, and I’m delighted he went and did it so well today. You couldn’t have asked him to do it any better than he did. He’s a real chaser.”

De Bromhead was denied a treble when his Fully Charged was picked off close home by the Pat Fahy-trained Stormy Judge, who was given a fine ride by Danny Mullins to get off the mark over fences in the Tipper Road Novice Handicap Chase.

The day began with the Dermot Weld-trained Coltor winning the Naas Maiden Hurdle under Paul Townend.

In a tight finish to a race which should produce plenty of winners, he showed admirable battling qualities to beat hurdling debutant Showbusinness and Zoffanien by a neck and the same.

Limestone Rock, trained by Mouse Morris, looks a fine prospect for the future. From the family of Grade 1-winning chaser Accordion Etoile, he made all for an impressive win in the first division of the maiden hurdle.

Leading hunter chaser Billaway took the Naas Hunters’ Chase for the second consecutive year.

As Rachael Blackmore had done earlier, aboard Eklat De Rire, Patrick Mullins took a wide course the whole way and, while there were moments in which he looked in trouble, he dug deep enough to come home in front of Staker Wallace.