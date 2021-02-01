Dundalk tips: Tooreen Angel can get off the mark in opener

On this afternoon’s card in Dundalk, Tooreen Angel can get off the mark in the opening race, the irishinjuredjockeys.com Maiden. Last time out, over course and distance, Fozzy Stack’s filly was hampered early and off the pace as a result, but finished to great effect to take second place behind favourite Mosala.

Although Jungle Cove is higher rated, the selection finished in front of that rival last time and with a clear run today can confirm that form. Melliferous showed some promise on debut and is clearly open to plenty of improvement, but Battle Of Benburn may provide a sterner test on this occasion. He ran well on his all-weather debut and should appreciate dropping back to ten and a half furlongs. Blinkers first time might sharpen him up enough to be a leading player this time.

Pineapple Express can take the second division of the DundalkStadium.com Handicap. The four-year-old filly was having her first run for Andy Slattery when a close second to Storm Elza in a ten-and-a-half-furlong handicap here 12 days ago. She shouldn’t have any issue with the return to a mile and a half and can take this at the expense of Danehill Quest.

Shackleton Hero won’t get many better opportunities to get off the mark than in the Hollywoodbets Horse Racing And Sports Betting Maiden. With a rating of 79, he sets a good standard for a race of this nature and it will be disappointing if he fails to get his head in front.

His trainer, Joseph O’Brien, has chosen to drop him back to six furlongs for the first time and that looks a good move after his defeat here in November when he started quickly before being touched off in the closing stages. This looks a good chance to dominate from start to finish, and he can do so at the expense of Mo Celita, who has shown promise on both outings to date.

DUNDALK

Tommy Lyons

2:40 Tooreen Angel (nap)

3:10 Macaban City

3:40 Pineapple Express (nb)

4:15 Never Seen Before

4:50 Masalai

5:25 Gatsby Cap

5:55 Shackleton Hero

6:25 Sabrina Fairchild

Next Best

2:40 Battle Of Benburb

3:10 Kalanoura

3:40 Danehill Quest

4:15 Catherine Chroi

4:50 Poet’s Pride

5:25 Sweet Justice

5:55 Mo Celita

6:25 Never Back Down