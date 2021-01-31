Viking Hoard jockey Kevin Brouder hits out at ‘hurtful’ trial by social media

Jockey Kevin Brouder has described the fallout he has faced from the Viking Hoard controversy as ‘unfair and hurtful’.

Brouder pulled up Viking Hoard after jumping six flights of hurdles at Tramore on October 18th, 2018, after which a urine sample was found to contain hydroxyethylpromazinehydroxide (HEPS), a metabolite of acepromazine (ACP), which is a sedative and prohibited under the rules of racing.

The horse’s trainer Charles Byrnes had his licence suspended for six months and was fined €1,000 following an Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) investigation into the case. He has since confirmed that he will appeal that decision.

Racing officials concluded that: "Viking Hoard was 'nobbled' by an unidentified third party. Although not alleged to be involved directly in the administration of ACP, (Brynes') neglect in supervising the gelding facilitated what was clearly organised pre-race doping of his charge.”

On Sunday night Brouder said that the comments and allegations made on social media since the findings were published have been upsetting and disturbing.

He said: “The way I am being treated since the entire Viking Hoard investigation has not been very nice for me, for my family, and for Mr Byrnes. The trial by social media, in particular, has been very unfair and hurtful.”

Brouder was speaking after a stunning act of horsemanship at Naas on Sunday afternoon while onboard Forza Milan.

After his mount made a mistake at the final fence the Kerry jockey soared into the air but miraculously landed back in the saddle and steered the horse to finish fourth.

“I was coming up to the fence and the horse had jumped unreal all the way round but he always makes one put down in every race and that is what happened at the last. The horse was very good to stay up, most others would have tipped over so he deserves some credit as well.”

What’s the first thing that goes through your head as you soared into the air?

“Oh no! But to be honest it just happened so quick you don’t have time to think. I’m just glad that I stayed on and got back for fourth. I didn’t even get my feet back into the stirrups I was just holding on for the finish line.

“I’ve no bumps or bruises but there is a bit of muscular damage from where I landed back down but nothing too serious. I will be fine in a day or two.”