Talking Horses: Cap Du Nord hard to get away from

With Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham succumbing to the weather, Doncaster takes centre stage this afternoon and all eyes will be on Shishkin in the Grade Two Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Lightning Novices’ Chase.

One jumping mishap at Newbury aside, Nicky Henderson’s was flawless over hurdles last season, culminating in victory in the Supreme where he survived an early blunder and defied a market drift to get the better of Abacadabras in a pulsating finish to the Festival opener.

Shishkin would surely have been a massive player in the Champion Hurdle had connections’ gone down that route but he has always looked a high-class chaser in the making and the evidence to date suggests he is just that.

Both his wins over the bigger obstacles have come at Kempton and, while he wasn’t asked a meaningful question on either occasion, the ease with which he outclassed his rivals by an aggregate tally of 36 lengths was mightily impressive.

Another stroll seems inevitable today, an outcome that will further strengthen his position for the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase at the Festival where Irish raider Energumene should at least provide him with a proper test.

This season’s novice chasing division looks a special bunch with the presence of the unbeaten Envoi Allen in the Marsh likely to scare rivals into running in the Festival Novices’ Chase, formerly the RSA, and a collision course with the exciting Monkfish.

History suggests at least one of Shishkin, Envoi Allen, and Monkfish will be turned over but all three boast rock-solid claims and will surely take the world of beating in their respective assignments.

Shishkin is probably more vulnerable than Envoi Allen but he’ll still be a massively tough nut to crack come March 16. As for today, he won’t be a punting proposition at odds of around 2-9 but he will still be a sight to savour on a dank winter’s day.

Henderson can also provide the answer in the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Yorkshire Rose Mares’ Hurdle where Marie’s Rock is fancied to turn the tables on stablemate Floressa.

Marie’s Rock lost her unbeaten record when seventh to Floressa at Newbury in November but she never settled on that occasion and was badly hampered at the second last flight. In contrast, Floressa had the run of the race in front. She can expect a far sterner test from Marie’s Rock today.

The Albert Bartlett River Don Novices’ Hurdle is the last of the three Grade Two contests down for decision and Pats Fancy gets the tentative vote in a wide-open renewal.

The Rebecca Curtis-trained six-year-old got the better of Gladiateur Allen, a winner at Ascot last week, on heavy ground at Ffos Las in November and then defied odds of 33-1 to finish second to Make Good in a Cheltenham Grade Two last month.

This assignment will require more but Pats Fancy looks to be going the right way and should handle the testing conditions he’ll encounter.

Cap Du Nord is hard to get away from in the Sky Bet Handicap Chase.

The Christian Williams-trained eight-year-old got the better of Canelo at Newbury in November, form franked by Alan King’s charge winning at Wetherby over Christmas.

Cap Du Nord also ran over Christmas, finishing second to Royale Pagaille at Kempton with Double Shuffle 19 lengths back in third. Double Shuffle has won since while the novice Royale Pagaille is now as short as 15-2 for the Cheltenham Gold Cup after a bloodless victory in the Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock last weekend.

Canelo has a nice pull at the weights with Cap Du Nord today but it’s hard to imagine him running Royale Pagaille to three and a quarter lengths. Cap Du Nord did just that at Kempton and will be hard to stop if in the same form today.

In Cheltenham’s absence, the ITV cameras will now be at Lingfield where Power Over Me should complete a quickfire four-timer by winning the Play 4 To Win At Betway Handicap while Pirate King looks the one to beat in the Betway Handicap.

Masked Identity should go close in the Bombardier British-Hopped Amber Beer Handicap.

Selections

Doncaster 1.30: Shishkin

Doncaster 2.05: Marie’s Rock (NB)

Lingfield 2.20: Power Over Me

Doncaster 2.40: Pats Fancy

Lingfield 2.55: Pirate King

Doncaster 3.15: Cap Du Nord (nap)

Lingfield 3.30: Masked Identity