Gowran Park tips: Run Wild Fred has right profile for Thyestes Chase

Gowran Park hosts its big day of the National Hunt season, with the Goffs Thyestes Chase as the highlight, and Run Wild Fred can give Gordon Elliott a second win in the race, after Monbeg Notorious won it for the stable in 2018.

One of six declared runners (including one reserve) in the race for Elliott, the selection may not be the stable selected but there is much about his profile that fits the bill for a race such as this.

A lightly raced novice, who won a three-mile Grade 3 over hurdles, he has run well in three of his five outings to date over fences, notably last time out when runner-up to Longhouse Poet and previously when a close fourth behind Latest Exhibition.

A horse with plenty of scope, he has just 10-4 to carry, which will be a big help in the testing conditions, and he stays well. This is a reasonably competitive renewal but not the hottest in recent memory, and there is every reason to expect a bold show.

Spyglass Hill rates a danger. Henry de Bromhead’s horse disappointed in the Galway Plate and was pulled up in the Kerry National in which he was badly hampered. Last time out, behind Annamix, he had an uneventful round, which should have returned some confidence, and he remains capable off his mark of 146. With conditions to suit, he looks sure to give his running.

Having won the race five times since 2012, local trainer Willie Mullins sends out another strong team, the best of which may be top weight Acapella Bourgeois. He was no match for Al Boum Photo last time but ran well in this race off top weight in 2020 and can go well again.

The sixth race is the Daly Farrell Chartered Accountants Beginners’ Chase and Antey can make amends for his fall in this race last year. With two Fs and a U in his recent form lines, clearly his jumping is an issue, but this race looks much less demanding than those he has been contesting recently and he can get off the mark.

Fangio De Vassy can take the Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF Ladies’ Auction Maiden Hurdle for Henry de Bromhead and Maxine O’Sullivan. The point-to-point winner made his track debut in a Leopardstown maiden won by Stattler and ran a fine race to finish fifth, a long way clear of the remainder in the 17-runner race.

He is entitled to improve plenty for the outing and, while he is giving weight to all his rivals, it is not a strong race and he can prove up to the task.

GOWRAN PARK

Tommy Lyons

1.15 Lost Oscar

1:45 Fangio De Vassy (nap)

2:20 Bacardys

2:50 Fairyhill Run

3:25 Run Wild Fred (nb)

4:00 Antey

4:30 Hara Kiri

Next Best

1:15 Land Jet

1:45 Gelee Blanchee

2:20 Scarpeta

2:50 Street Value

3:25 Spyglass Hill

4:00 Rebel Gold

4:30 Old Soul