Thurles preview: Allaho can get season back on track

Allaho can notch a first win of the season in the Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase, one of two Grade Twos on today’s card in Thurles, a programme rescheduled from Sunday.

Highly tried in both outings to date this season, he enjoys a significant drop in grade and should prove more suited to the track as well as the company.

After failing to make an impact over three miles last time, he will also appreciate the drop back to two and a half miles and the seven-year-old can get his season back on track. It is a race his trainer, Willie Mullins, should dominate as he also has likely types in Annamix and Elimay.

The former found the trip too sharp and the company too hot when well beaten behind stablemate Chacun Pour Soi last time, but he ran on well and will be much more competitive in this company over this trip. On ratings, course and distance winner Elimay has something to find with the leading fancies but has plenty of scope for improvement over fences and shouldn’t be underestimated.

The Grade Two Coolmore NH Sires Kew Gardens Irish EBF Mares’ Novice Chase is the most valuable race on the card and once again Mullins has leading claims, with Colreevy and Yukon Lil. The former won the Grade One at Limerick on her most recent outing and, while she must concede weight to all her rivals, that was just her second start over fences, and she can improve further. She can take this at the expense of Scarlet And Dove.

Whatsnotoknow can make a successful return to hurdling in the Leugh Handicap Hurdle. A maiden winner at this track, his two previous runs this season were over fences, the latest of them here when runner-up to subsequent Grade One winner Franco De Port.

Unexposed over hurdles, his last run over them was in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and, while never a factor, he wasn’t disgraced. Mouse Morris’s horse looks potentially very well treated off a mark of 118 and can claim a second course and distance win.

Tommy Lyons

12:15 Colreevy

12:45 Allaho (Nap)

1:20 R’Evelyn Pleasure

1:55 Torygraph

2:30 Eurotiep

3:05 Whatsnotoknow (NB)

3:40 Gringo D’aubrelle

4:15 Churchstonewarrior

Next best

12:15 Scarlet And Dove

12:45 Annamix

1:20 Enjoy D’allen

1:55 Fighter Allen

2:30 Vintage Prosecco

3:05 No Grey Area’s

3:40 Noble Yeats

4:15 Calagogo