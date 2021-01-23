Fantastic First Flow beats Grade One stars to take Clarence House victory

Kim Bailey’s nine-year-old mud-lover was stepping up to the top level over fences for the first time in his career
David Bass riding First Flow to win The Matchbook Betting Exchange Clarence House Chase at Ascot Racecourse. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/PA

Sat, 23 Jan, 2021 - 16:05
Neil Morrice

First Flow put up a remarkable performance to outrun a clutch of established Grade One stars for victory in the Matchbook Betting Exchange Clarence House Chase at Ascot.

Kim Bailey’s nine-year-old mud-lover was stepping up to the top level over fences for the first time in his career, but extended his winning sequence to six – taking on reigning Champion Chase hero Politologue from a long way out and staying on to win by seven lengths at 14-1.

First Flow, ridden in trademark style by the dynamic David Bass, was also providing the popular Bailey with his first Grade One success since Master Oats won the 1995 Cheltenham Gold Cup for him.

Paul Nicholls’ 11-8 favourite Politologue led early, and First Flow was always his nearest pursuer – as the pair built up a sizeable lead over the rest of the eight-strong field in the back straight.

Relishing the soft conditions, First Flow took over on the turn towards home and stayed on with great determination to repel all challengers, with Politologue second and Waiting Patiently just holding on for third ahead of the closing Fanion D’Estruval.

