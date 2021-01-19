Trainer Charles Byrnes suspended for six months

The trainer "will be lodging an appeal against this decision"
Trainer Charles Byrnes has had his licence suspended for six months by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board after one of his horses tested positive for a banned substance.

The Byrnes-trained Viking Hoard was pulled up at Tramore on October 18, 2018, after which a urine sample was found to contain hydroxyethylpromazinehydroxide (HEPS), a metabolite of acepromazine (ACP), which is a sedative.

ACP is a prohibited drug under the rules of racing - and following Byrnes' request to test a B sample, the finding was confirmed.

Evidence was heard from various officials and Byrnes himself, who "taking into account the gravity of what occurred" was fined 1,000 euros alongside his six-month ban.

However, the IHRB added it had "been advised that the trainer will be lodging an appeal against this decision"

