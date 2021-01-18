Frank Motherway: 'You have to be a bit of a dreamer but when it works, it’s great' 

In 1972, a dairy farmer the East Cork village of Killeagh travelled up to Ballsbridge, where Goffs' sales company was based at the time, to buy a horse to go point-to-pointing with as a pastime.

He parted with 680 guineas for a Raise You Ten filly he named Handsome Ten but injury prevented her from competing. So instead, he started breeding from her. She produced a colt he sold for £5,800 and having been infected by the bug, decided to reinvest, giving Captain Luke Mullins — a Galway-based army officer and an uncle of trainer Willie Mullins’s — £2,200 for Saucy Society.

“She put me on the road,” says Frank Motherway now. “She was a very lucky mare.”

Saucy Society bred three mares from which Motherway produced a number of good racehorses, including Grade 2 winner Calling Brave. And that became the norm for Yellowford Farm, which while still home to a herd of dairy cattle, has become a leviathan among national hunt breeders.

Now 67, Motherway is the patriarch of a thriving family operation, with wife Liz and their children Deirdre, Paul, Colin and Marie all involved. Deirdre’s husband Conor Cashman, who is a vet, and Paul’s wife Michelle are also part of the team. And now, the next generation are coming through.

“I’ve a couple of grandchildren and they seem to be very revved up for the game. Cal Cashman is 12 now and he seems to know more about pedigrees than I do at this stage. He’s nearly known better at the sales too. His brother Joe is getting involved as well.

I’m very satisfied about that because the show will go on when I won’t be around, which hopefully won’t be for a while yet! The family involvement is a huge thing.

It is apposite really, in an industry that is centred on ancestry. Stock are ultimately judged on how they fare on the track but money is paid for unraced individuals based primarily on who they are related to.

Cal Cashman would make a pretty penny if he were for sale.

It makes sense then that breeders like to hold on to lines of breeding that have proved successful.

“Some of the families I had in the early ‘80s I still have. People get attached to families. You’d often see people going to buy back something they might have lost… I still have some of the Saucy Secret family but I bought a filly foal back only two weeks ago from that line because it had gotten away from me a little, and I wanted to refresh the thing a bit again. She is a half-sister to Ordinary World and Conflated.”

Among those bred by Yellowford include Lemista, a Group 2 winner on the flat last year for Ger Lyons, while Cadzand (Dan Skelton), Shearer (Paul Nicholls) and Party Central (Gordon Elliott) have all begun their jumping careers well.

Bellshill is the flagbearer though, having won 11 of 27 races since coming into the world in peaceful, verdant surroundings to Motherway’s Be My Native mare, Fairy Native. Having lost his way after a very hard race in winning the Irish Gold Cup two years, he has relocated from the Mullins yard to be trained in Scotland by Sandy Thompson, who has already worked the oracle with another former Closutton charge, the similarly-named but unrelated Yorkhill. The Grand National is the target.

“Bellshill has achieved a tremendous amount. He’s one of the few racehorses that have won Grade 1s at bumper, hurdle and chase level. Not too many have achieved that. He was very good to me. We still have the mother. She’s in foal again, to Wings Of Eagles, and is due in April. She’s 22 and very fresh and well. I’ve two daughters of hers breeding as well.”

Scandisk, dam of dual Champion Hurdle winner Hurricane Fly, is still hale and hearty though at 26, is now retired like her former racing trainer John Oxx. But again, the line remains productive.

“We’ve three half-sisters to Hurricane Fly breeding and have a half-brother to Hurricane Fly, a three-year-old Walk In The Park gelding going to the sales. He should hopefully ring a few bells.

He’s a fine horse and the sire is very hot at the moment.

It is no surprise that Motherway is an advocate of the enhanced mares’ racing programme, and the bonus that goes to breeders of those winning mares. He was a leading driver of the bonus via the Irish Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association.

The impact has been considerable on and off the track. Where once, mares very rarely raced and the birth of a filly foal was a travesty for a NH breeder unless it had the bluest blood, now there is a market for the track.

There has been some resistance to this among some sections of the wider racing populace, who while having no issue with the split of genders on flat, rail against it at the top level jumps, as evidenced to the response in some quarters to the new Mares’ Chase at Cheltenham. But a Gold Cup winner when retired is worth no money. A successful race mare has enhanced value as a potential broodmare and her stock will be in demand.

“This year, for the first time, 30% of the hunter’s certificates for point-to-pointers were mares, which never happened before. That’s indicative of the trend and the swing towards racing mares.

“Another thing is the residual value of mares when they retire from racing. We’ve seen it with Laurina and Apple’s Jade, the kind of money they are able to get in the sales’ rings, whereas if they’re geldings, they’re worth €500. These mares are worth five and six hundred thousand euros (Apple’s Jade was sold for €530,000 when she was retired from racing).

“I’d be for more mares’ races. Through the ITBA, we’re trying to get a Grade 1 mares’ chase in this country, which we were hoping to call the Mares’ Gold Cup. If you have a flat filly, you can go to the very top without ever meeting a colt. You have your Oaks, your Guineas. We never had that in national hunt and for the life of me, I could never understand why that was the case. There are as many national hunt fillies born as there are flat fillies. I don’t see why a mare should ever have to take on a gelding to get to the very top.

“The Covid thing has scuppered our Mares’ Gold Cup idea a bit and it’s on the back burner a but there’s plenty of people in the industry who are for it and I’m sure it’s going to happen. The vibes have been positive.”

The notion that it’s a benefit for the likes of Mullins, Gordon Elliott and Henry de Bromhead is idiotic, given that the opportunity to target the prizes were there for everyone and that such dominance is only reflective of the duo’s primacy in the sector overall.

“They’re trying to win as much prizemoney as they can for their owners. And if the races are there, why not buy mares to win them? Willie was ahead of the posse there and fair play to him. Gordon and Henry are in there now too. Every autumn at the foal sales, there’s a broodmare section and there are always three or four mares from Willie’s, the owners were racing people, selling their stock to breeders, so they’re in a position to buy the next one.

“Laurina made €290,000. The guy who sold her had that much money in his fist to reinvest, which is a big thing. Once upon a time she wouldn’t have even been racing.”

There are 40 mares being bred under the Yellowford banner and the vast majority of the stock are sold as foals. A couple of what they surmise to be their best fillies are kept to breed or leased to race in the hope of boosting the pedigree with good form. “The odd one” such as Hurricane Fly’s half-brother by Walk In The Park are kept for the store sales. Keeping the likes of Party Central to race, win and sell well is very rare indeed.

Generally speaking, we clear the decks as much as we can.

Impact of Covid

Covid-19 played havoc with sales but while there was an understandable drop in average prices, the demand didn’t collapse as was feared.

“As the year went on, and especially when the vaccine was announced, people could see a light at the end of the tunnel and there was a lot of confidence to go on. Thank God it did happen that way because we’d be chockerblock with foals if we weren’t able to move our stock. We have to clear our boxes. Accommodation is a big thing as much as everything else, because you have to make room for the next batch of foals which will be coming in a few weeks’ time.

“If that hadn’t happened and there was foals hanging around the place, they certainly wouldn’t be covering as many mares. But the last stock got moved so I think people will be confident enough to keep going.”

Remarkably, the averages at the Tattersalls Foals Sales last month increased and Yellowford was responsible for the three top lots, including the half-brother to Shearer, who has already increased in value in the meantime given Shearer’s subsequent nine-length bumper triumph on New Year’s Eve.

Just a week earlier, they had consigned the top lot at Goffs.

“It’s every breeder’s dream to breed a good horse. You have to be a bit of a dreamer but when it works, it’s great.

The day you get your mare covered, it’s going to be four or five years down the road before you know if it’s a success.

“I’ve been trying to build pedigrees all my life, enhancing the mare band we’ve got and we sell something for a reasonable price, try and reinvest some of that money into somebody else’s bloodline. It’s a numbers’ game too.

"It’s very hard to expect a breeder with one mare to breed a real good horse, whereas if you have half a dozen mares then you’ve a better chance, you’ve more strings to your bow.”

Big wheels keep on turning.

“It’s a brilliant game. I don’t know what I’d do without it. It’s in the mind all day and I have made some great friends through it. I think conversations around the table would be dull without it.”

More than a business, it’s a way of life.