Fairyhouse and Punchestown tips: Envoi Allen will rise to latest challenge

The unbeaten Envoi Allen will prove his star quality if he successfully concedes 11lb to Asterion Forlonge in the Grade Three Sky Bet Killiney Novice Chase in Punchestown tomorrow, the undoubted highlight of the weekend’s domestic action.

Already a five-time Grade One winner, Gordon Elliott’s seven-year-old is a dual Cheltenham Festival winner, having landed the Champion Bumper in 2019 and the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle last March.

He can prove himself on course for the Marsh Novices’ Chase at this year’s Festival by proving too strong for the Willie Mullins-trained grey here.

Impressive on his chasing debut at Down Royal, Envoi Allen then toyed with his opposition in the Grade One Drinmore at Fairyhouse, sprinting clear to slam Assemble by eight and a half lengths, having been joined briefly at the second last.

In contrast, Asterion Forlonge comes into this race on the back of a fall having crashed out at the 10th, when dictating the pace, in a Grade One at Limerick on St Stephen’s Day.

The grey, fourth to Shishkin in the Supreme at Cheltenham last March, had made a pleasing start to his career over fences over tomorrow’s course and distance in mid-November, beating subsequent winner Conflated.

Envoi Allen is rated 6lb superior to Asterion Forlonge over hurdles and must concede 11lb here. But Jack Kennedy’s mount looks a more straight-forward performer, a natural jumper, with a big engine.

On that basis, Envoi Allen gets the vote to continue on his winning ways in a six-runner affair, with Joseph O’Brien’s Navan winner Fils D’oudairies likely to fill third spot.

Tomorrow’s feature, the Grade 2 Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle looks wide open, with Ronan McNally’s Dreal Deal, whose hurdle rating shot up from 84 to 141 in recent months, bidding for a six-timer. Willie Mullins runs three, with Paul Townend opting for Cork maiden winner Gunapathi. But the one to beat might be Paddy Corkery’s Master McShee, runner-up to top novice Appreciate It in Cork before winning his maiden at the same venue and, last time, bolting-up in a Leopardstown handicap.

In Fairyhouse today, the Mick Winters-trained Chatham Street Lad, so impressive when winning the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at Cheltenham by 15 lengths, might be capable of following up in the Dan & Joan Moore memorial Handicap Chase.

Now 10lb higher than his winning English mark, Chatham Street Lad will be helped by the 5lb clam of Simon Torrens and, suited by a strong pace over this short trip, might prove too strong for Entoucas and The Shunter.

Earlier, the Willie Mullins-trained Youmdor, successful on his Irish debut in Gowran Park, will be expected to boost his Triumph Hurdle claims in the ITM Virtual Stallion Trail 4-Y-0 Hurdle.

SELECTIONS

FAIRYHOUSE (SATURDAY)

John Ryan

12.00. Youmdor (Nap)

12.30. Roseys Hollow

1.05. Manitopark (n.b.)

1.40. Ballyshannon Rose

2.15. Chatham Street Lad

2.50. Port Stanley

3.25. King Alex

4.00. Hi Ho Phoenix

Next Best

12.00. Teehupoo

12.30. Global Equity

1.05. More Info

1.40. Space Cadet

2.15. Entoucas

2.50. Thatsy

3.25. Enjoy D’allen

4.00. Gerri Colombe

PUNCHETSOWN (SUNDAY)

John Ryan

12.50. Envoi Allen

1.20. Master McShane

1.50. Colonel Mustard

2.20. Exit To The West

2.50. Hell On Earth

3.20. Kristian Goingwel

3.50. Spades Are Trumps

Next Best

12.50. Asterion Forlonge

1.20. Ganapathi

1.50. Lifetime Ambition

2.20. Klassy Kay

2.50. Ensel Du Perche

3.20. An Marcach

3.50. Atlantic Shore