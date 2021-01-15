Arc hero Dalakhani dies, aged 21

Arc hero Dalakhani dies, aged 21

Christophe Soumillon riding Dalakhani to win the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in 2003. AP Photo/Francois Mori

Fri, 15 Jan, 2021 - 20:53
Colin Wilson

Dalakhani, one of the Aga Khan’s greatest horses, has died at the age of 21.

The 2003 Horse of the Year only lost once in a nine-race career, in the Irish Derby to John Oxx’s Alamshar, also owned by the Aga Khan.

Trained by Alain de Royer-Dupre, the son of Darshaan rounded off his juvenile season with a win in the Group 1 Criterium International over a mile at Saint-Cloud.

His first three runs the following year were all victories, including further Group 1 glory in the Prix Lupin and Prix du Jockey Club before his defeat at the Curragh.

Christopher Soumillon celebrates Dalakhani’s 2003 Arc success.
Christopher Soumillon celebrates Dalakhani’s 2003 Arc success.

Given a break, he returned to win the Prix Niel and was retired having won the biggest of them all, the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in which he beat the Marcus Tregoning-trained Mubtaker.

Dalakhani went on to enjoy a successful career at stud, with Michael Stoute’s dual Breeders’ Cup and St Leger winner Conduit, Prix du Jockey Club hero Reliable Man, and Roger Varian’s Defoe among his progeny.

He retired from stud duty in 2016.

A tweet from Aga Khan Studs read: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of the 2003 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner #Dalakhani.

“He was a champion racehorse and sired 10 Group 1 winners during his stud career. Dalakhani had been enjoying a peaceful retirement and was 21.”

More in this section

Rachael Blackmore onboard Bob Olinger jumps the last on the way to winning 13/1/2021 Bob Olinger lives up to expectations at Naas
Point-to-point suspended under updated government guidelines, officials confirm Point-to-point suspended under updated government guidelines, officials confirm
Champion jockey Brian Hughes expresses support for BHA coronavirus policy Champion jockey Brian Hughes expresses support for BHA coronavirus policy
Lexus Holiday Plate

Caroline Jennings - The Irish woman making waves in Australian racing 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up