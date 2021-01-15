Caroline Jennings - The Irish woman making waves in Australian racing 

There are standout CVs and then there is Caroline Jennings’ resume.

The Australia-based trainer was not born into horse racing, but she is made for it. A childhood spent nurturing the hobby at Kildare’s Kill Equestrian Centre soon brought her around the globe until she found a home on the other side.

The learning started with an Equine Biomechanics degree in Newport. She made her way from the UK to the US, and in 2008 the Kildare trainer became the first Irish instructor to qualify from renowned horse whisperer Monty Roberts' accredited course.

She then returned to Ireland to establish a stable for remedial training before working for some of the biggest stud farms in Australia and New Zealand. The racing industry was next as she graduated from horse crew to assistant trainer of Australian Hall of Famer, Gai Waterhouse.

2020 saw Jennings go out on her own, securing a licence and becoming the head trainer at Victoria-based yard, Kennedy Racing. An undoubtedly complicated year but the outcome was surprisingly straightforward: marked production. Six winners from 21 starts, 48% of all runners placing. 2021 looks even more promising.

“When I was young, my dad came to my sister and I and said ‘you both can have a hobby, something to do at the weekend.’ I know this comes across as massively spoilt, but my sister Jess said, ‘I want to do drama.’ I said, ‘I want to do horse riding.’

“It is funny, both of us went separate ways after that but we have come back to our hobbies. They are now our professions. I suppose it is a case of ‘way to go Dad!’

The plan became to take up my hobby as a career. I went to college to understand the horse then I went to Monty so that the horse can understand me.

When Melbourne jeweller James Kennedy decided to set up his own yard locally, he consulted Monty Roberts on how to do it. Roberts is a proponent of natural horsemanship who attracted worldwide attention after advising Queen Elizabeth II. His techniques were later adopted at her Windsor Yard and beyond.

The horse whisperer made several recommendations to Kennedy on how to create an environment where horses can succeed. One of the main ones was to hire Caroline Jennings.

“I am still getting used to the role of a trainer. It is surreal and exciting. I have established good routines here and got some good processes in place, a really good team around me,” she explains with a smile.

“The horses are having success on the racetrack which is amazing. It feels like such a triumph to even get them to a race let alone to get success.”

Roberts’ teachings underpin their methodology. The training is based heavily on animal welfare. There is a strict rule against misuse of the whip while focusing on the physical and mental relationship between trainer and horse.

In an industry with its fair share of welfare issues, Jennings style is beneficial for the sport and its primary characters. She speaks strongly on this matter.

For example, Australia is a country infatuated with two-year-olds. While all the prizemoney and purses are weighted as such, Jennings wants to be the stable known for its three-year-olds. Getting race ready at such a young age is problematic physically and mentally. Sometimes the best option is to wait.

Of course, no yard is perfect. But any mistake made managing their horses are down to miseducation. There is zero tolerance for cruelty. The mantra is horse first.

“I do not know one good horseman who uses violence in their methods. Every successful person I have worked with builds a rapport and partnership with their horse,” she explains.

“Before I came here, I worked for a company called the Australian childhood foundation. We were using horses and Monty’s methods to develop a training programme for foster care and residential care workers.

“We had the carers work with horses to understand the intricacies of children and young people affected by trauma. The traumatised brain acts very like a horse. It is a flight animal. That was a really interesting time, I did some stuff around the neurobiology of trauma and neurological science.

“Becoming a head trainer was a massive change of pace. I went from working in a not-for-profit therapeutic programme which had a certain pace to setting up a racing stables with horses that were already purchased and had been started by Monty.”

'We look at their manner, their approach to work'

The plan is pure. It starts with a deep dive to understand what makes horses happy. Then she provides it.

When the pandemic first plunged racing and the wider world into bedlam, Jennings saw some opportunities for her field to benefit. Horses that needed a break were immediately put out in the paddocks. Those that needed more prep for the physical load of racing went dressage training.

On top of that, the absence of a crowd meant fresh prospects, or a new trainer, were less likely to get nervous.

“We look at their manner, their approach to work. You want them to tell you they want to be a racehorse,” Jennings stresses.

“Obviously, times and things like that are important. If they can’t go quick, they are not racehorses but we want them pulling the arms out of the jockey rather than the jockey pushing them.

“It is just about being well in themselves. They give you signs to tell you if they are not going great. Eating their feed, a really obvious one is how they trot up.

“If you watch their movement and know how they move that will give you a good indicator. They are high end athletes. It is about managing the physical element of their work, how much it should affect them and what their recovery should look like.”

There is a note of caution in Jennings' voice when she talks about the game. She has no ambition to be known as a master. It took time to absorb this trade. There is no question she knows horses, yet she stresses she was not born into them. That is an important point. It meant she had to earn her way. Day by day, horse by horse, proving herself over and over again.

That has proved the best possible route to avoid complacency. With these animals the cliché rings true, you learn something new every day. Now, at least, there is a degree of security. Hard graft is bearing fruit.

“All I learned at home and around the world, is standing to me here. It is nice to be at this point. Doing new things anywhere you go is hard. Being new anywhere you go is tough. Horses is a tough industry. Quite frankly, it is tough being a female in the industry.

“Statistically I believe there are more females working with horses around the world. But most of the bigger positions, the key roles, are held by men. You can see it with small things. I suppose even if I think about working with remedial horses, when there is a horse that won’t go into the barriers and every guy has had a go without success. Then I come along saying ‘I can sort this problem.’ It does get that… raised eyebrow element.”

Jennings is grateful to all of those who forged a path she could follow. The thousands of diligent Irish horse people who earned a positive reputation the world over. That has certainly helped, as has the advice and guidance Gai Waterhouse offered during Jennings stint in that yard. She was the first Australian woman to train a winner in the Melbourne Cup.

It was Waterhouse who organised Jennings permanent residency in 2016. Jennings has been progressing through the industry ever since. Now afforded the time and talent to make her name. Did she need to leave Ireland in order to do so?

“I was never really in the industry at home, but I suppose it is quite closed. Older guys in paddy caps with raised eyebrows. I don’t know. Who knows where I would be if I stayed at home?

I love working with horses and I was always hungry for the work, hungry to learn. It is has just ended up here. There was no big dream or plan.

“I am just paving my way. When I got my trainer licence I did not sit down and say I will win all these races. It is just happening. All of this is just unfolding. I am trying to tap into their talent. Nourish it.

“Written Miss who won at Flemington, from her first trial she had a confidence within her. An attacking way. She was really focused on having horses behind her. That is obviously something I want to keep nourishing and keep seeing.

“Some days you feel like you are doing the best job in the world and others you are up at night thinking about it. I am just trying to make horses happy.”

A simple, and successful, approach.