Point-to-point suspended under updated government guidelines, officials confirm

General scene at the parade ring at the Kilworth & Araglen point to point races at Ballyarthur, Fermoy. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Wed, 13 Jan, 2021 - 14:13

The Point-to-Point season in Ireland has been suspended, it has been announced.

The move comes following updated government guidelines, the Irish National Hunt Steeplechase Committee said.

"Clarification was received today from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine that Point to-Point racing would not be included in the category of professional and elite sports permitted to continue behind closed doors. This will mean that no upcoming Point-to-Point fixtures will take place until further notice," a statement from the INHSC said.

Paul Murtagh, Registrar of the Irish National Hunt Steeplechase Committee (INHSC), said “On behalf of the Stewards of the INHSC, we note the clarification received today from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine that Point-to-Points should not take place until further notice, recognising the difficult situation the country finds itself in presently.

“We will now begin to investigate the options available to us around the fixture list and race programming for when we are permitted to recommence. We will continue to liaise closely with HRI on this matter and will remain racing-ready to run Point-to-Points once we get the green light.”

Horse racing will continue behind closed doors in accordance with Government guidelines and operating under the strict protocols in place.

