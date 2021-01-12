Khalid Abdullah obituary: The founder of a racing legacy beyond equal 

Khalid Abdullah provided the racing world with a platinum legacy as the owner-breeder of a string of equine greats including Enable and Frankel.

Through his breeding operation Juddmonte Farms, the Saudi prince was the driving force behind generations of many of the best horses to grace the turf.

Dual Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Enable and unbeaten superstar Frankel lit up the early 21st century, yet were following in the hoofprints of Rainbow Quest, Dancing Brave, and Zafonic among a stellar list of mighty Juddmonte forebears.

Equine ancestry was always key for Abdullah, from his first steps into racing more than 40 years ago, as he built up a battalion not merely for the present, but long into the future through home-bred stallions and broodmares.

Khalid bin Abdullah Al Saud was born into Saudi Arabian royalty, in 1937, in the Middle East Kingdom's Mecca Province.

His earliest association with the blue bloods of the turf, however, did not begin until many years later.

A spark was reportedly lit in the most appropriate of surroundings, given exploits to come, on a chance 1950s trip as a young man to Longchamp — home of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, Europe's premier middle-distance Flat prize.

Yet history records the first victory in his pink, green and white colours arrived only in May 1979 — courtesy of Charming Native and trainer Jeremy Tree at Windsor.

Major investment was already under way by then — in terms of bloodstock, with real estate to follow — and success at the highest level was swiftly achieved.

Known Fact had been bred for American dirt but put a new, expanding enterprise on the map with victory in the 1979 Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket — returning the following spring to win the 2000 Guineas, after the disqualification of Nureyev who had passed the post first by a neck.

No matter, the prince's outlay was repaid — as it already had been for the first time at Royal Ascot a year earlier with Abeer's success in the Queen Mary Stakes.

Significant milestones arrived on and off the track in 1982 — with the first home-bred winners and the founding of the Juddmonte banner.

It was to take up residence in due course at renowned farms in Britain, Ireland, and America, including Newmarket's Banstead Manor Stud, home to its top European stallions.

Abdullah's early racecourse successes were pioneering on behalf of several new fellow owner-breeders from the Middle East — including Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum, from the United Arab Emirates.

Coolmore, in Ireland and America, evolved as another powerful rival as a breeding ground for champions.

Juddmonte's best were elite — and it was Dancing Brave who first set the bar with his remarkable deeds in 1986.

After his Guineas victory, he agonisingly failed to catch Shahrastani in the Derby — but following a brilliant performance in the Eclipse at Sandown, trainer Guy Harwood sent his colt to Ascot's King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes to exact emphatic revenge for the Epsom near-miss.

That was little more than half the tale which culminated when Dancing Brave, ridden by Pat Eddery who had replaced injured Greville Starkey at Ascot, produced astonishing late acceleration to mow down the Arc field at Longchamp, mastering one of the best fields ever assembled in Paris.

Juddmonte therefore retained a title won the previous year in the stewards' room by Rainbow Quest.

Throughout, Abdullah was a notably unassuming presence on the racecourse — allowing the splendid narratives around him to speak for themselves.

His varied, characterful trainers and brilliant racehorses ensured that task was duly fulfilled.

The unblemished career of Frankel was perhaps the finest example.

The son of Coolmore's great sire Galileo was named after Abdullah's former trainer, the great American Robert 'Bobby' Frankel, but was in the care of Henry Cecil — ailing, much-admired doyen of the British ranks — and ridden by stable jockey Tom Queally.

It proved a prolific winning combination which entranced millions, especially after an astonishingly impressive 2000 Guineas victory in 2011 — one of 14 occasions in all, 10 at Group 1 level, when Frankel proved utterly superior.

When he did so on his penultimate start in the Juddmonte International at York — over his longest trip, 10 and a half furlongs — he pulled off another feat by prompting rare public expression from his owner at victory in the race he sponsored.

"It's exceptional — I've never seen it like that," Abdullah said in the winner's enclosure, as he took in the universal goodwill of racegoers — none of whom could have got rich backing the 1-10 favourite.

Other superstars carried the Juddmonte mantle with great distinction.

They included the mercurial Zafonic, victor in the 1993 Guineas and a brilliant juvenile for Andre Fabre, Commander In Chief — Cecil's Derby winner in that same year — and late-maturing mare Midday, a six-time Group 1 heroine.

Arrogate was the most successful globetrotter of all, amassing earnings of over €15m largely thanks to his Dubai and Pegasus World Cup victories — flying the flag for his connections' American base too with a 2016 Breeders' Cup Classic win.

Nonetheless Enable, trained by John Gosden and ridden to all her major triumphs by Frankie Dettori, is Juddmonte's home-bred queen.

A three-time champion owner in Britain — with more than 100 individual top-level winners worldwide — Abdullah was verging on 80 before Enable burst onto the scene.

His homebred superstar racked up a 12-race unbeaten sequence, which took in the Oaks and four more Group 1s in 2017 — lastly in the Arc, displaced at Chantilly.

She did not lose again, including at the 2018 Breeders' Cup, until runner-up to Waldgeist in the Longchamp mud when bidding for a record third Arc in 2019.

Enable's brilliance and resilience has been a crowning glory, even by Juddmonte's elite standards, and embodiment of its founder's vision and ambition.