Khalid Abdullah dies, aged 83

The Saudi prince bred some of the greatest equine names racing has ever seen, most notably Frankel, Dancing Brave, and Enable
Khalid Abdullah dies, aged 83

Owner Khalid Abdullah with trainer Henry Cecil after Frankel's sensational victory in the 2011 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket. Picture: PA

Tue, 12 Jan, 2021 - 16:30

Leading owner-breeder Khalid Abdullah has died, his Juddmonte Farms operations confirmed.

The 83-year-old Saudi prince has owned and bred some of the greatest equine names the sport has ever seen — with his famous green, pink, and white silks carried by the likes of Frankel, Dancing Brave, and dual Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe heroine Enable.

Abdullah's colours were carried to victory by more than 500 Stakes winners, of which he bred over 440 — including 118 Group or Grade One winners, of which he bred 102.

Douglas Erskine Crum, CEO Juddmonte, said in a statement: "The whole of Juddmonte feels a huge sense of loss. Prince Khalid will always be remembered as a quiet, dignified, benevolent family man, whose horses spoke for him.

"He leaves a legacy that will stand the test of time. His contribution to the development of the thoroughbred will have long-lasting effects."

More in this section

The Highway Rat gets off the mark at first time of asking for Andy Oliver The Highway Rat gets off the mark at first time of asking for Andy Oliver
Tipperary teenager Ben Coen appointed as Johnny Murtagh’s No.1 jockey Tipperary teenager Ben Coen appointed as Johnny Murtagh’s No.1 jockey
US trainer banned for giving horse a racist name US trainer banned for giving horse a racist name
Khalid Abdullah dies, aged 83

Fairyhouse tips: Light Brigade can lead charge in maiden hurdle

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up