Khalid Abdullah dies, aged 83

Leading owner-breeder Khalid Abdullah has died, his Juddmonte Farms operations confirmed.

The 83-year-old Saudi prince has owned and bred some of the greatest equine names the sport has ever seen — with his famous green, pink, and white silks carried by the likes of Frankel, Dancing Brave, and dual Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe heroine Enable.

Abdullah's colours were carried to victory by more than 500 Stakes winners, of which he bred over 440 — including 118 Group or Grade One winners, of which he bred 102.

Douglas Erskine Crum, CEO Juddmonte, said in a statement: "The whole of Juddmonte feels a huge sense of loss. Prince Khalid will always be remembered as a quiet, dignified, benevolent family man, whose horses spoke for him.

"He leaves a legacy that will stand the test of time. His contribution to the development of the thoroughbred will have long-lasting effects."