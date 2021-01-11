The Highway Rat gets off the mark at first time of asking for Andy Oliver

No stranger to hitting the target with newcomers in Dundalk, Andy Oliver saddled The Highway Rat to land the Follow Us On Twitter @dundalkstadium Maiden at the County Louth venue.

A Dandy Man colt, owned by his wife and sent off at 14/1, The Highway Rat travelled well throughout before scoring emphatically from 33/1 Cisne and favourite Visualisation.

“He did that well,” declared Oliver. “He has shown enough at home that we thought he was up to winning a maiden.

“He had a gallop here and acquainted himself with the surface, which is always a help. He looked comfortable enough in the end and should improve from this.”

Gary Carroll went on to complete a double on the Mick Mulvany-trained Red Heel, described as a “tricky filly” by her rider, made all in the first division of the one-mile Join Us On Instagram @dundalkstadium Handicap.

Chris Hayes who took the riding honours on Friday night with a double, struck again with an early 29/1 double on Stay With Me and Pempie in the divisions of the Irishinjuredjockeys.com Handicap over a mile and a half.

Seven-year-old mare Stay With Me, trained by Darren Bunyan, made all to justify 3/1 favouritism in the opener, staying on dourly to beat Wave Walker.

Bunyan said: “The horses have been running well – we’ve had plenty of seconds and thirds. So it’s nice to get off the mark. She’s a gorgeous, big genuine mare and is a proper jumper, so we’ll mix-it with her.”

Hayes followed-up on the Pat Murphy-trained mare, under top-weight, in the second division, forging clear to beat Empire Street.

Her trainer pointed out: “She has us tricked at home, showing plenty of speed. But she was choking a bit and needed a bit of help. So she had a wind op and she wears a tongue-tie now. She seems a different filly, full of confidence.”

Champion-jockey Colin Keane registered his first success of the new year when landing the first division of the two-mile Crowne Plaza Hotel Dundalk Handicap on the well-backed 5/1 shot Falak, trained by John McConnell.

The eight-year-old scored by two lengths from Danehill Quest, prompting his trainer to explain: “He’s had some niggly problems, but it’s ‘job done’ with him. He’ll mix it for the summer, Flat and hurdles, but must have good ground. It’s a pity we can’t travel with him – there are very few two-miler races for him here, and he’d be ideal for Wolverhampton or Newcastle.”

Keane looked set to land the second division on Tony Martin’s 6/4 favourite Belgoprince, who eased to the front two furlongs out before being collared late and beaten a half-length by the Ado McGuinness-trained Winston Wolfe (3/1), ridden by champion apprentice Gavin Ryan.

Trainer Cormac Farrell is planning a quick return to Dundalk for Woodrow following his clear-cut victory under Rory Cleary in the six-furlong Hollywoodbets Maiden.

Dropping back into maiden company after a couple of creditable efforts in handicaps, the 11/8 favourite was getting off the mark at the seventh attempt.

Farrell stated: “We thought he’d be a 90 horse as a young horse. His work has always been awesome, but it has taken a while for the penny to drop. Now that he got his head in front, hopefully, he can go up through the grades.”