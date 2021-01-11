The Highway Rat gets off the mark at first time of asking for Andy Oliver

Jockey Gary Carroll jumping a pool of water on his way to weigh in after completing a double on Red Heel at Dundalk. Picture: Healy Racing.

Mon, 11 Jan, 2021 - 22:23
John Ryan

No stranger to hitting the target with newcomers in Dundalk, Andy Oliver saddled The Highway Rat to land the Follow Us On Twitter @dundalkstadium Maiden at the County Louth venue.

A Dandy Man colt, owned by his wife and sent off at 14/1, The Highway Rat travelled well throughout before scoring emphatically from 33/1 Cisne and favourite Visualisation.

“He did that well,” declared Oliver. “He has shown enough at home that we thought he was up to winning a maiden.

“He had a gallop here and acquainted himself with the surface, which is always a help. He looked comfortable enough in the end and should improve from this.”

Gary Carroll went on to complete a double on the Mick Mulvany-trained Red Heel, described as a “tricky filly” by her rider, made all in the first division of the one-mile Join Us On Instagram @dundalkstadium Handicap.

Chris Hayes who took the riding honours on Friday night with a double, struck again with an early 29/1 double on Stay With Me and Pempie in the divisions of the Irishinjuredjockeys.com Handicap over a mile and a half.

Seven-year-old mare Stay With Me, trained by Darren Bunyan, made all to justify 3/1 favouritism in the opener, staying on dourly to beat Wave Walker.

Bunyan said: “The horses have been running well – we’ve had plenty of seconds and thirds. So it’s nice to get off the mark. She’s a gorgeous, big genuine mare and is a proper jumper, so we’ll mix-it with her.”

Hayes followed-up on the Pat Murphy-trained mare, under top-weight, in the second division, forging clear to beat Empire Street.

Her trainer pointed out: “She has us tricked at home, showing plenty of speed. But she was choking a bit and needed a bit of help. So she had a wind op and she wears a tongue-tie now. She seems a different filly, full of confidence.”

Champion-jockey Colin Keane registered his first success of the new year when landing the first division of the two-mile Crowne Plaza Hotel Dundalk Handicap on the well-backed 5/1 shot Falak, trained by John McConnell.

The eight-year-old scored by two lengths from Danehill Quest, prompting his trainer to explain: “He’s had some niggly problems, but it’s ‘job done’ with him. He’ll mix it for the summer, Flat and hurdles, but must have good ground. It’s a pity we can’t travel with him – there are very few two-miler races for him here, and he’d be ideal for Wolverhampton or Newcastle.”

Keane looked set to land the second division on Tony Martin’s 6/4 favourite Belgoprince, who eased to the front two furlongs out before being collared late and beaten a half-length by the Ado McGuinness-trained Winston Wolfe (3/1), ridden by champion apprentice Gavin Ryan.

Trainer Cormac Farrell is planning a quick return to Dundalk for Woodrow following his clear-cut victory under Rory Cleary in the six-furlong Hollywoodbets Maiden.

Dropping back into maiden company after a couple of creditable efforts in handicaps, the 11/8 favourite was getting off the mark at the seventh attempt.

Farrell stated: “We thought he’d be a 90 horse as a young horse. His work has always been awesome, but it has taken a while for the penny to drop. Now that he got his head in front, hopefully, he can go up through the grades.”

