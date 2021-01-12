Fairyhouse tips: Light Brigade can lead charge in maiden hurdle

Good opportunity for Sizing Pottsie reverting to hurdles
Sizing Pottsie looks the part in the Fairyhouse Racing From Home Webpage Hurdle. Picture: Healy Racing.

Tue, 12 Jan, 2021 - 07:00
John Ryan

The Charles Byrnes-trained Light Brigade will be expected to open his account in the Bar One Irish Injured Jockeys Maiden Hurdle in Fairyhouse.

Today’s rescheduled meeting received the green-light at lunchtime yesterday and with heavy rain overnight, ground conditions will be extremely testing.

Light Brigade appeals as the banker bet on the card as he bids to make it third-time-lucky over flights, with Kevin Brouder in the saddle.

In the frame in his three bumper starts, including a third, when sent off odds-on favourite for the race won by subsequent hurdle scorer Jesse Evans at Listowel in September, Light Brigade looked set to make a successful hurdling debut when, a length in front, he crashed at the final flight in a Limerick maiden in mid-November, leaving Defan to triumph.

Last time, the selection was a significant market drifter ahead of another maiden at Limerick, over the Christmas period. A bit keen for a lot of the journey, he was far from disgraced in finishing fourth, beaten less than eight lengths, behind the potentially smart Kalkas.

Today’s race affords Light Brigade a good opportunity to get off the mark.

Sizing Pottsie looks the part in the  Fairyhouse Racing From Home Webpage Hurdle.

The Jessica Harrington-trained Sizing Pottsie, a bumper-winner but a maiden over hurdles, boasts a rating of 157 over fences, which entitles him to the vote over Gorodn Elliott’s Navan maiden winner Percy Warner.

Sizing Pottsie triumphed over fences at today’s venue and Navan (the Grade 3 Flyingbolt Novice Chase) last spring before falling behind Zero Ten in Thurles.

Well beaten on his return behind Battleoverdoyen in Down Royal, he was then outpointed by Felix Desjy in a Grade 2 novice in Punchestown before making a successful handicap debut in a Grade B at Fairyhouse, when scoring convincingly off a mark of 149.

That win earned him an 8lb. jump in the ratings to a mark of 157 and he has been found a good opportunity here, reverting to hurdles.

Elsewhere, Fun Light, runner-up to The Bosses Oscar and stable-companion Battle Of Actium (on his seasonal bow in Down Royal) on his two excursions over hurdles, might take full advantage of the 8lb. he receives from obvious standard-setter Julies Stowaway in the Fairyhouse Racecourse Maiden Hurdle.

SELECTIONS 

John Ryan 

11.50. Sil Ver Klass 

12.20. Hoke Colburn 

12.50. Light Brigade (nap) 

1.20. Sizing Pottsie 

1.55. An Taibhse (n.b.) 

2.25. Fun Light 

3.00. Brosna Rocco 

3.30. Bellaney Gem 

Next Best 

11.50. Duc D’allier 

12.20. Stoughan Cross 

12.50. Purdey’s Gift 

1.20. Percy Warner 

1.55. Cathmart Desjy 

2.25. Julies Stowaway 

3.00. Boogily Lane 

3.30. Magic Piper.

