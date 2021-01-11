Four ways to improve the Irish horse racing experience in 2021

The turn of the year is normally a time for reflection and while times are clearly far from normal the nagging voice refuses to be quiet.

“What can we do differently this year that will make things better than last?”

Hopefully, those in charge of Irish horse racing are also engaged in this yearly bout of navel gazing — they have challenges ahead.

Even discounting the pandemic disruption there are ongoing concerns that both as a sport and as an industry that racing has become remote from its customer base and this could be problematic for the future if all those regulars who haven’t been racing in 2020 decided that they didn’t much miss it.

Or if all those small owners who couldn’t see their horse run decided to spend their spare cash elsewhere. So, lets pretend we’re in the conference room at Horse Racing Ireland (HRI). It’s the annual January strategic planning day. The flipcharts are out and the coloured markers uncapped. The premise is that ‘new abnormal’ has settled in and we’re open for business.

“What can we do differently this year that will make the customer experience of National Hunt racing better than last?”

Maybe start here.

Winter sun

“Since the beginning of time man has yearned to destroy the sun. I shall do the next best thing: Block it out.”

— Montgomery Burns, 1995.

Omitting fences because of the low-lying winter sun feels like banning overtaking in Formula One or outlawing the manly shoulder in Gaelic football.

Spectators are attracted to sports by a ‘smell of sulphur’ and jump racing is no different. People pay in to watch horses jump. Once predominantly a British peculiarity, skipping obstacles has become increasingly fashionable in Ireland recently and it is an unwelcome development.

There was a Grade Two chase at Aintree in December where Lake View Lad, an unexceptional 10-year old, beat Gold Cup contenders Native River, Frodon, and Santini despite being up to a stone and a half wrong at the weights. Why? Eight fences had been omitted from the race due to concerns over glare.

His trainer Nick Alexander confessed he “wasn’t sure he’d have won that if they’d jumped all the fences and I hope the handicapper takes that into account”.

An interesting trial race was completely nullified.

One of the finest sights here over Christmas was Chacun Pour Soi winning the two-miler at Leopardstown.

It was one of those unforgettable jumping exhibitions that lights up dark winters but would have been even lovelier if the first and last fences hadn’t been excluded.

Winning trainer Willie Mullins, seemingly a traditionalist in such matters, didn’t sugarcoat his frustration.

“Safety is paramount,” he said after the race. “However, horses have been jumping fences for years in sunlight, so why is it such an issue now? Some days racing is ridiculous. It’s like Flat racing with a couple of fences thrown in the middle.”

A solution that protects the health of man and beast while preserving the spectacle of racing is desperately needed.

An earlier start in December and January could be an option or maybe move the steeplechases to the top of the card if that naughty sun threatens to shine at the wrong angle late in the day.

Or we could ask one of those clever scientists who excelled in 2020 if they could invent special sunglasses for horses.

If none of these ideas work, the only reasonable fall-back would be to buy that big sun blocking disc that Mr Burns used to corner the electricity market in Springfield. It would be worth every penny just to have seen Chacun Pour Soi jump two more fences.

Small fields in good races

RARE TREAT: The Savills Chase won by A Plus Tard, left, was a rare example of a big-field runner Grade One this side of Cheltenham.

The most compelling race at Christmas on either Island, the Savills Chase at Leopardstown, lucked into a cloudy day and all the fences were jumped. The aerial duel between Melon and Kemboy on the second circuit was thrilling and when A Plus Tard joined in after the last, the race became perfect.

In truth, it was almost perfect before the flag dropped. Bigger fields make better viewing and interest in a horse race correlates with the level of uncertainty. There were 14 runners in this Grade One, very untypical these days.

The average field in Britain for graded contests prior to the Cheltenham Festival lingers at around five or six. It’s a little better in Ireland but not by much. There were 18 graded contests here during the month of December.

Fifteen of these had seven runners or less, some as few as three or four, the average being six and a half. All these races are of interest as they attract high-class animals, but hands up all those who would get up early and drive to Mallow in the depths of winter just to watch Chacun Pour Soi beat three rivals at odds of 1-5?

This problem will be a tougher nut to crack than the sunglasses because trainers increasingly favour sparse campaigns for their better horses. One solution could be found in secondary school economics. A perfect market is when supply equals demand.

For example: In the space of 25 days from early December the John Durkan Chase at Punchestown and the Savills Chases at Leopardstown and Tramore were framed to attract the same pool of horses. Unsurprisingly only three, Allaho, Melon, and Tornado Flyer, showed up more than once. An economist would advise that if demand cannot be increased then supply should be reduced.

Compounding the demand problem is an unwillingness of connections to run a medium-ability animal and watch it finish close to a hard-held winner and destroy their prospects in future handicap races. A pre-ordained absolution from weight penalties in graded races under carefully defined circumstances might be useful if it helps create an each-way market for the customer and a chance of some safe prize money for owners.

As for supply, review the programme top to bottom and if similar races cannot be moved further away from each other, just knock one of them on the head and allocate the prize money down the food chain.

Freedom for owners!

Horses moving from the holding stables to the parade ring at Leopardstown pass the entrance to a gym along the way.

From the end of the first lockdown the start of the current one they would have heard a muffled ‘thud-thud-thud’ as they ambled by. The sound of a squash ball against an outer wall. A squash court is an enclosure, about 10 metres by six. In this small space there are usually two players, all shapes and sizes, bumping, wiping, yelling and sweating. If you seek the antithesis of a socially distant activity, squash would be good place to start.

Between the courts and the racetrack lie vast tracts of nothingness, all the way up to the sky. If an owner were caught unauthorised in this vacuum, they would face a stern ticking off and shameful social mortification but which activity is safer?

Of course, this is not within the gift of HRI, not even in a fantasy meeting. They must accept what they cannot control and public health policy is their master. Influence is the only weapon they have left and when things start to open again this must be deployed intensely lest the elastic that binds owners (racing’s platinum customers) to their sport is stretched beyond snapping point.

Stake a claim

If the squash, tennis players, and golfers are allowed return before owners, many of them will begin to wonder if the €20,000 plus they pay to keep a horse in training is a sensible use of scarce resources, particularly if they aren’t named O’Leary, McManus, or Ricci.

At the top of the market things look okay, even with the run down of the Gigginstown string.

Significantly increased investments from owners such as Cheveley Park Stud, Robcour, and the Moran family are helping to plug the gap.

That HRI brainstorm on the impact of Covid-19 on long-term ownership should focus on the lower end.

One sector that could bear more aggressive consideration are ‘claiming’ races. Although there is only about one a week on average in Ireland, they are the backbone of many cards in other countries.

Simply put, an owner enters their horse in a specially constructed race at a pre-determined sale price and is allocated a racing weight based on their assessed value.

The horse can be ‘claimed’ or bought for that amount post race. With relatively few exceptions the claim price over the last five years trended between €4,000 and €15,000. The beauty is that aspiring owners can buy a race-ready horse for low cost, the seller can use their capital to reinvest and the trainer generally retains the horse. Everybody wins.

So, what’s on our 2021 fantasy HRI action chart?

Jump all the fences. Make the better races more interesting. Nourish owner loyalty. Make it easier to own a cheap racehorse. And get me the number for Monty Burns.