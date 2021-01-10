Tony Mullins: Losing Dawn Run was like losing Muhammad Ali

Hot on the heels of the superb Dawn Run documentary broadcast by TG4 over Christmas, the first episode of a new podcast series has provided further insight into the story of the most famous mare in National Hunt history.

The racing podcast market is a crowded place but Horse Racing Heroes is a little bit different in that there’s no betting tips or current affairs chat.

Instead each episode focuses on one great horse, with host Mark Walsh interviewing someone close to them with the aim of uncovering some previously unheard stories.

In episode one, Tony Mullins provides plenty of fresh angles to the compelling tale of Dawn Run, the only horse in history to win both the Champion Hurdle and the Gold Cup.

Mullins partnered her in 15 of her 21 career victories but was jocked off Dawn Run by owner Charmian Hill on all three of her Cheltenham Festival appearances, a painful and awkward situation enhanced further by the fact the mare was trained by Tony’s legendary father Paddy.

“I didn’t like it but 34 years have passed and I’m getting over it,” was Mullins’ rueful take on the experience.

If the owner was a formidable female, she was nothing compared to her star mare.

“It used to be funny at the time. The English have a lovely way of dramatising things and when she became famous they were saying the darling Irish mare. She was quite a savage in the stable. If a stranger went into the stable she’d let him have it.”

Tony Mullins’ first inkling Dawn Run might be a little bit special came after a victory in Tralee early in her career when Paddy Mullins made an uncharacteristically bold statement that was to prove spectacularly prophetic.

“Very quietly he said to me: ‘This one is out of the ordinary.’

“I knew the way he said it that he thought she was something else. I’d say he saw it a long, long time before anyone else.”

Given the amount of high-class horses that now only have a couple of races a season, it’s remarkable to reflect that Dawn Run, having finished second to Sabin du Loir in the race now known as the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle in the 1983 Cheltenham Festival, ran twice in just two days at Aintree a month later.

“We ran on her on the Friday in the good novice hurdle and she won very easily and my father decided to run her again the next day,” Mullins recalled.

“I remember everybody saying it was absolutely crazy but it wasn’t. Gaye Brief was the Champion Hurdler at the time and she gave him a fair run, she only got beaten a length with about a half a furlong back to the third. We knew then. She was just an absolute machine.”

Just how good?

“I believe she was better than Arkle. She could run at two miles, two and a half miles, three miles, hard ground, soft ground, winter, summer, hurdles, fences — she was just superior every time she appeared.”

To illustrate the point, Mullins outlined an astonishing story from Dawn Run’s 1984 French Champion Hurdle success, a race where he did get to partner her.

“If you know Auteil, the Eiffel Tower can be seen in the background and there was a photographer over for the English Times and he said to me if you can jump the last in the centre of the hurdle I can get the Eiffel Tower in the background. We thought she was such a good thing we were planning where we’d jump the last to get the Eiffel Tower into the picture!

“That was the best feel I ever got off her.”

Of course Dawn Run is best remembered for her late rally to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in the 1986 Gold Cup and Peter O’Sullevan’s famous “and the mare’s beginning to get up” commentary.

The TG4 documentary explored the significant impact that had on her trainer as what should have been a career highlight for Paddy Mullins was tainted in his eyes by the fact it was Jonjo O’Neill on board rather than his son.

Expanding on a painful experience, Tony Mullins said: “I don’t think we ever discussed it even years later. It was a very hurtful thing the way it happened and I don’t think either of us needed to explain to each other. It ran deep.”

However, he was back on board when Dawn Run faced Champion Chase hero Buck House in an especially arranged match over two miles at Punchestown where her victory came as a huge relief to her jockey.

“It was the first time I ever rode her that I felt pressure because she was now an icon in the country. The last 50 yards I felt a weight going off my shoulders, the relief...”

Sadly, the Dawn Run story was to have a tragic ending, the mare suffering a fatal fall in the French Champion Hurdle three months after her Gold Cup success.

Still only eight, Mullins believes Dawn Run was “only really maturing” at the time of her death.

“I’d say she was only really coming into her prime. Dawn Run was the greatest. Muhammad Ali was the greatest so it was like losing Muhammad Ali. She was just superior at every level all her life.”

- To listen to the Tony Mullins podcast reflecting on the career of Dawn Run go to horseracingheroes.com