Trainer Brian McMahon banned for three months and fined for breaking Covid rules

Trainer Brian McMahon has been banned from attended any race track in Ireland for three months after breaching quarantine restrictions when returning from the UK.

McMahon also falsely completed the Health Screening Questionnaire, stating he hadn't left the country in the previous 14 days. and received a €1,000 fine along with the ban.

The Clare man attended Goffs Sales at Yorton Farm in the UK on December 17 and attended the meet at Thurles three days later. He was supposed to restrict his movements upon his return for the five days specified at that time under the Government's Covid-19 protocols.

He also had to provide a negative Covid test before attending a meet, something he did not do.

"In his evidence, Mr McMahon explained he had attended the sales at Yorton Farm on behalf of a neighbour with the agreement that his neighbour would instead attend the races at Thurles on Mr McMahon’s behalf," an Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board statement read.

"However, the day prior to the races at Thurles, Mr McMahon was informed by his neighbour that due to unforeseen circumstances he would be unable to attend the races, at which point Mr McMahon contacted three other individuals who held a stable pass for him."

The statement added he "accepted that this was reckless and completely the wrong thing to do".