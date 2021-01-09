Naas tips: Bob Olinger should take plenty of beating

The Henry de Bromhead-trained Bob Olinger should be tough to beat in the Grade 1 Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle in the unlikely event of tomorrow’s Naas card surviving a 1.30. inspection, planned for today.

With the track unfit for racing due to frost yesterday, and with even lower temperatures expected overnight, the fixture is set to be rescheduled for next Wednesday, January 13.

But we must be optimistic and hope that the forecasters get it wrong and Bob Olinger, an all-the-way winner of his maiden hurdle in Navan, when a red-hot 1/8 favourite, sets the standard in the Lawlor’s.

Bob Olinger won his point-to-point in Turtulla and impressed when making his racecourse bow in a point-to-point bumper, at Gowran Park back in March.

On his hurdling debut at the same track in November, the Robcour-owned six-year-old had to face last season’s Cheltenham Bumper victor Ferny Hollow and, after a protracted duel up the straight, went down by a length.

He showed signs of inexperience that day but produced a hugely promising display. He built on it at Navan last month when making all, at long odds-on, to land a moderate two-and-a-half mile maiden, beating Dunboyne by fourteen lengths.

Bob Olinger possesses massive potential and tomorrow’s race affords him a good opportunity to make that big step from maiden to Grade 1 company.

In another fascinating renewal of the race, French import Blue Lord, a cosy winner on his Irish debut at Punchestown and stepping up in trip, will carry the hopes of Willie Mullins, who has won the race four times in the last seven years.

Both Jessica Harrington and Gordon Elliott will be doubly-represented, Harrington holding the stronger hand with Ashdale Bob, winner of a Grade 2 in Navan before Christmas, and Crosshill.

The Elliott runners are Wide Receiver, winner of a Leopardstown maiden over Christmas, and Lagnar Lodbrok but Bob Olinger should take plenty of beating.

Exciting novice chasers Captain Guinness and Energumene, successful at Punchestown and Gowran Park respectively, are set to clash in the two-mile Irish Stallion Farms Novice Chase.

And, despite the drop back from two and a half miles, Energumene gets the vote, having produced an exemplary round of jumping when coasting home on his fencing bow.

Joseph O’Brien’s Miss Pernickety, fourth to stable-companion Scarlet And Dove on her fencing bow in Limerick, looks a stand-out in the opening mares beginners event.

Selections

John Ryan

1.00. Miss Pernickety (n.b.)

1.30. Energumene

2.00. Emily Moon

2.30. Bob Olinger (Nap)

3.00. Julies Stowaway

3.30. Danegold

4.00. Eyewitness

Next Best

1.00. Something Sweet

1.30. Captain Guinness

2.00. Chief Of Police

2.30. Blue Lord

3.00. On Eagles Wings

3.30. Ennemi Public

4.00. Cherry Corner