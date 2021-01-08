HRI reschedule postponed meetings

Horse Racing Ireland has announced rescheduled dates for this week's postponed meetings.

Weather conditions played havoc with the opening week's calendar with Fairyhouse and Clonmel both impacted with concerns also that Sunday's meeting in Naas may also be pulled due to frost.

The Fairyhouse meeting that was originially pencilled in for Saturday, January 9 will now be held Tuesday, January 12. Original entries stand but fresh declarations must be made by 10am this Sunday, January 10. Racing begins at 11.50am.

The Clonmel meeting that was scheduled for Thursday, January 7) will now be held on Tuesday, January 19.

This meeting will close for fresh entries by 12 noon on Thursday, January 14 with declarations to run to be made by 10am on Sunday, January 17. The time of the first race will be at 1.05pm.

Furthermore, the track at Naas is currently unfit for racing due to frost ahead of the meeting scheduled for this Sunday, January 10. Should this race meeting be cancelled, it will be held next Wednesday, January 13. Original entries will stand for all races with the exception of the Grade 1 Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle which will revert to entries after forfeit. Fresh declarations to run will need to be made by 10am next Monday, January 11. Action gets underway at 12.50pm.