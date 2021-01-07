Altior and Politologue among 31 entries for Champion Chase

Past winners Altior and Politologue are among 31 entries for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

The Nicky Henderson-trained Altior lifted the two-mile showpiece in 2018 and 2019, but missed last season's renewal won by Politologue from the Paul Nicholls' stable.

Politologue made a triumphant reappearance in the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown while Altior suffered just his second defeat in 17 chase starts when runner-up to Dan Skelton's Nube Negra in the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton.

Rouge Vif was third to Politologue at Sandown, but was a disappointing last of four finishers in the Kempton race on ground his trainer Harry Whittington felt was unsuitable.

He said: "The ground wasn't ideal for him at Kempton as he needs good ground. It was quick enough to back him up after the Tingle Creek, but he seemed in good form and he has taken his races well in the past. It was a shame they had the rain overnight at Kempton.

"He did run a bit flat, but it was only three weeks after a big effort in the Tingle Creek. We have a nice long spell to that week in March. If it comes up soft he might not run and we would potentially wait for the likes of Aintree, Sandown, and Punchestown.

"We have just got to wait and see what the ground conditions are like. It was a lesson learnt last time though and we won't be running him quick again after a big run, even though he is a very tough horse."

Henderson has also made an entry for Grade Two scorer Janika, while Nicholls' other potential runners include Duc Des Genievres, Greaneteen, and Magic Saint.

Heading the market at 5-4 with sponsors Betway is Chacun Pour Soi, one of 14 Irish-trained entries.

Willie Mullins' charge has yet to run at Cheltenham, having missed this contest last season due to a last-minute injury.

He has, however, looked imperious in two races so far this season, most recently cruising to victory in the Paddy's Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown.

Third behind Chacun Pour Soi at Leopardstown was Put The Kettle On, trained by Henry de Bromhead. The seven-year-old mare boasts a formidable record at Cheltenham, having won all three of her starts there including the Arkle Trophy at last year's Festival and the Shloer Chase in November.

Another Irish entry to have already tasted success at Cheltenham this season is Michael Winters' Chatham Street Lad, impressive winner of the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup last month.

First Flow has won six of his 10 starts over fences, including his last five starts culminating in the Castleford Handicap Chase under a big weight at Wetherby.

His trainer Kim Bailey said: "First Flow is a horse that needs heavy ground, and he was very brave when winning at Wetherby over the festive period.

"The Champion Chase is something we would think about, but the ground is going to be an important factor for him.

"He could run in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot later this month."

Last year's winner Min is one of 50 entries for the Ryanair Chase.

Having previously chased home Altior in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle and the Queen Mother Champion Chase, the Willie Mullins-trained Min finally enjoyed his day in the sun at the showpiece meeting 12 months ago.

Having kicked off the current campaign by winning his third John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase, the 10-year-old is the ante-post favourite to successfully defend his Ryanair crown and become just the second dual winner after Albertas Run (2010 and 2011).

An 11-strong Mullins contingent also includes Allaho, Chacun Pour Soi, Kemboy, Melon, and Tornado Flyer, although several have alternative engagements in one or both of the Queen Mother Champion Chase and the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Other contenders for the Ryanair include last year's runner-up Saint Calvados, trained by Harry Whittington, Henry de Bromhead's Savills Chase winner A Plus Tard, Nicky Henderson's superstar chaser Altior and Kim Bailey's Imperial Aura, who is set to run in the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton this weekend.

Bailey said: "Imperial Aura is in good form and he runs on Saturday — that race is essentially his prep run for the Cheltenham Festival, where he will hopefully line up in the Ryanair Chase.

"He won at the Festival last year and I have been delighted with his performances so far this year.

"I am very happy with him and Saturday should hopefully tell us more, but Cheltenham is definitely a target for him."

Amy Murphy is considering multiple options for Kalashnikov ahead of a likely tilt at the Ryanair.

Having shaped with promise when seventh on his reappearance over hurdles at Haydock, Murphy's stable star was a well-backed favourite for the rescheduled Peterborough Chase at Cheltenham last month and emerged with plenty of credit in finishing second to Mister Fisher.

She said: "Kalashnikov in great form. He's been in very light work since Cheltenham — we haven't done a lot with him at all.

"We've freshened him up. He's received an entry in the Ryanair Chase at the Festival and he'll have one more run between now and then.

"I've put him in the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster, there's Newbury in mid-February and Warwick in mid-February as well, so he's got a few different options."