Robbie Power to ride in Ireland for foreseeable future

Jockey Robbie Power has clarified his riding plans for the foreseeable future, announcing on his Twitter feed that he will stay in Ireland rather than travelling to Britain — including to partner horses trained by Colin Tizzard, as he has for much of the season so far.

He wrote: "Due to the increased number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland and the UK and the uncertainty over travel restrictions I have decided to stay in Ireland with my family until restrictions ease.

"I've been in quarantine since the 1st of January and look forward to getting back riding on both sides of the Irish Sea as soon as restrictions allow."