Racing to continue behind closed doors in Ireland 

Racing to continue behind closed doors in Ireland 

Gordon Elliott has two horses — Quilixios and Duffle Coat — entered for the Grade One Finale Hurdle at Chepstow on Saturday. Picture: Healy Racing

Wed, 06 Jan, 2021 - 19:00
Colin Wilson

Racing in Ireland will continue behind closed doors following an extension of coronavirus restrictions announced by the Irish Government today.

The Irish Government website confirmed professional, elite sports, horse racing, greyhound racing, and approved equestrian events only are permitted to continue behind closed doors. No other matches or events are to take place.

Racing has been staged without spectators since it returned in Ireland on June 8 following the Covid-19 lockdown, with limited numbers of owners making only a brief return to the course in September before they were again excluded under strict protocols.

Meanwhile, it has been agreed that the ban on UK travel should continue until midnight on Friday evening. Trainer Gordon Elliott has two horses — Quilixios and Duffle Coat — entered for the Grade One Finale Hurdle at Chepstow on Saturday.

From Saturday, all passengers coming from the UK will be required to possess a negative PCR test acquired within 72 hours of travelling.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said: "They will have to present that negative test at the border management unit at an airport or at the ferry terminal.

"Failure to do so will be subject to either a fine of €2,500 or up to six months imprisonment penal provision, to make sure we get compliance."

The provision is certain to remain in place until at least January 31, he said.

He added: "We expect other countries to be doing something similar and we'll work in co-operation with other countries, and with the European Commission, to monitor and manage how this affects individuals.

"The Cabinet's agreed provisionally to apply the same measures to other jurisdictions, other red-list countries.

"We will work first of all introduce to the UK provisions, and we will work in the next week with European Commission and others, people involved in the travel industry, in terms of how we broaden and apply the same measures too from other jurisdictions."

