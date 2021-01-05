Bob Olinger on course for Naas' Grade One

Impressive in winning a point-to-point and a Gowran Park bumper last season, Henry de Bromhead’s charge made a promising start to his hurdling career
Bob Olinger & Rachael Blackmore are easy winners of the Mervyn Grauy Construction Maidsen Hurdle last month. Picture: Healy Racing

Tue, 05 Jan, 2021 - 19:19

Bob Olinger is one of 12 horses confirmed for the Grade One Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle.

Impressive in winning a point-to-point and a Gowran Park bumper last season, Henry de Bromhead’s charge made a promising start to his hurdling career when pushing last season’s Champion Bumper winner Ferny Hollow all the way in November.

The Sholokhov gelding duly went one better at prohibitive odds when stepped up two and a half miles at Navan last month, and will bid to follow up at the top level on Sunday.

De Bromhead told Sky Sports Racing: “We like him a lot. He was good the first day against Ferny Hollow - when he probably lacked a bit of experience - and we stepped him up at Navan, and he won well.

“He seems in good form. It’s probably a little bit sooner than ideal (this weekend), but it’s just over three weeks, so we’re aiming towards that.

“We’re hoping for a good run.”

Gordon Elliott claimed the prize for the third time in the last four years with the brilliant Envoi Allen 12 months ago.

This year the Cullentra handler has Fantasio D’alene, Farouk D’alene, Ragnar Lodbrok and Wide Receiver in the mix.

Willie Mullins has saddled a record eight previous winners and has just one contender this time around in Blue Lord, who looked a high-class recruit when winning on his Irish debut at Punchestown.

