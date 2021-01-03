Fairyhouse report: Agusta Gold overcomes absence to strike rich

The mother and son combination of Mags and Danny Mullins struck with 10/1 Agusta Gold in the featured, Grade 3 John & Chich Fowler Memorial Mares Chase in Fairyhouse today.

Having her first run since February, the eight-year-old came from off the pace and, after a good battle with Moyhenna from the second last, prevailed by a half-length over that rival, with long-time leader Cabaret Queen a distant third and her odds-on stable-companion Salsaretta a very disappointing last of five.

A jubilant Danny Mullins explained: “That was a good performance, because we thought she might need the run in a competitive race like this. But she was a very solid, tough mare last year and did it well today.

“Big tracks and big fences suit her and we’ll have a crack at some of those big chases through the spring with her. The Irish National was the plan last year, but it got cut short. Hopefully, it could be the plan again.

“She’s a mare going the right way. She was a Grade B winner over hurdles and is now a graded winner over fences. So it’s great.”

Quickly establishing herself as a course-specialist, the Peter Fahey-trained Royal Kahala completed a Fairyhouse hat-trick when lowering the colours of the Mullins-trained even-money favourite Hook Up in the Wishing Everyone A Healthy 2021 Mares Hurdle.

Ridden by Kevin Sexton, the 3/1 shot was helped by a last flight mistake by the runner-up. But she quickened up well to stretch five lengths clear for an emphatic win.

“I was fair confident coming here the way she won her last two here (her bumper and maiden hurdle),” admitted a delighted Fahey. “She’s a very, very nice filly and we’re lucky to have her. She picked up well from the back of the last and quickened away.

“She did it well and I’d say a fast-run race will suit her better. All going well, the plan is to come back here for the Solerina at the end of the month (on January 30).”

Dot Love, who savoured her greatest success with Liberty Counsel in the 2013 Irish Grand National, enjoyed a fairytale end to her training career when Flindt (Sarah Kavanagh) pounced on the run-in to land the appropriately-named Happy Retirement Do Love Ladies Handicap Hurdle.

On a day when she saddled her last two runners before handing over the ‘reins’ to long-term assistant Ciaran Murphy, Love explained, “Yesterday was great (the win of bumper mare Betty Zane in Cork) and I never ever thought this would happen.

“But the horse came through for me and Sarah gave him a super ride. It’s a lovely way to finish and it’s great that it happened here in Fairyhouse.”

Willie Mullins had to wait until the bumper to taste success, his 22nd winner since Christmas, as newcomer Whatdeawant, ridden by Patrick, proved two lengths superior to odds-on favourite Ginto, a £470,000 purchase following his point-to-point win and making his racecourse debut for Gordon Elliott.

Two lengths separated them at the end of a slowly-run race and Mullins acknowledged: “It was a nice performance and he looks smarter on the racetrack than at home.”

He added: “Patrick was very happy with him and we’ll see whether we’ll run him in a winners bumper, or go straight to Cheltenham.”

James Nash is planning a tilt at the Irish National for Forza Milan, who opened his account over fences, at the twelfth attempt, when swooping late to foil the Gigginstown pair Eleazar Des Neiges and Coko Beach in the Cavalor Beginners Chase.

“He deserved to win something and definitely wants a trip,” said Nash, “Kevin (Brouder) said he was flat out through the last mile and just kept galloping.

“The Irish National is his aim, but he’ll go somewhere before that. I had the Kim Muir in my head, and he’ll get an entry for the National Hunt Chase too – he was fourth in it last season.”

A day after celebrating his 70th birthday, Noel Meade won the opening Happy New Year From All At Fairyhouse Maiden Hurdle with the Gigginstown-owned 5/4 favourite Flanking Maneuver, confidently handled by Sean Flanagan to beat Folcano by six lengths.

“He’s a classy horse and the step-up n trip was a big help,” said Flanagan. “I’d say the horse that beat us the first day (Percy Warner) is quite useful.”

Already successful at Thurles and Limerick, Ballyshannon Rose, trained by Paul Fahey (older brother of Peter) completed a hat-trick when, ridden by Paddy Kennedy, she stayed on dourly to hold off Call The Tune in the Follow Us On Social Media Handicap Hurdle before surviving a Stewards Enquiry.