Ballymac Kingdom bags first major prize of 2021

Ballymac Kingdom scooped the €15,000 first prize in the Open 600 Final in Shelbourne Park to give trainer Liam Dowling the perfect start to 2021.

After suffering his first defeat of the competition in the semi-finals, he put that run behind him, overcoming a second bend bump to repel the strong challenge of Coolavanny Chick.

Jaytee Japan led from traps but was soon headed by Ballymac Kingdom and his kennel companion Ballymac Cooper.

Ballymac Cooper was just in front of Ballymac Kingdom with Coolavanny Chick a half-length adrift in third at the opening bend.

The front two clashed early in the back straight, costing Ballymac Cooper valuable ground. It also cost Ballymac Kingdom momentum and allowed Coolavanny Chick to challenge for the lead. Ballymac Kingdom recovered quickly to dispute the lead while Ballymac Cooper was three lengths adrift passing halfway.

There was nothing between Ballymac Kingdom and Coolavanny Chick on the run to the third bend where Ballymac took a half length off his rival and increased his advantage to a length between the last two bends.

Coolavanny Chick kept pressing into the home straight and all the way to the line but Ballymac Kingdom was too strong and hit the line a length and a half clear in a fast 32.30.

It was a tremendous performance from Ballymac Kingdom to bag the top prize in terrific fashion.

The Liam Dowling trained runner was claiming his second classic success following his victory in the Corn Cuchulainn during the summer.