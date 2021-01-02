Talking horses: With conditions in his favour Metier can enhance Cheltenham credentials

The first Grade One of the new year takes place on the second day of 2021 and the exciting Metier can record a third victory over obstacles by winning the Unibet Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown.

A useful but unspectacular sort on the Flat when trained in Ireland by Andy Slattery, the son of Mastercraftsman was gelded and underwent wind surgery before making a winning debut for Harry Fry on heavy ground in Newton Abbot in late October.

It wasn’t much of a race but he could do little more than win at his ease, a task he accomplished by pulling 10 lengths clear of the runner-up with the third-placed horse a further 34 lengths back.

Metier faced a tougher challenge at Ascot a month later but he again passed the test with flying colours by making all the running to score unchallenged by five and a half lengths from Tile Tapper. That success came on testing ground so the conditions he’ll face at Sandown shouldn’t be a problem.

Metier is currently a 25-1 shot for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, a market deservedly headed by Appreciate It.

However, an impressive victory here could see him emerge as the main danger to Willie Mullins’ charge.

With conditions in his favour today, he should enhance his Cheltenham credentials.

Elsewhere at Sandown, Ibleo can get back to winning ways by landing the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Handicap Chase.

Venetia Williams’ charge has been a beaten favourite when second on his last three starts, most recently when thwarted by Sky Pirate at Cheltenham last month.

However, a repeat of that effort would make him hard to beat here and January is invariably the time of the season when Williams-trained horses are seen to best effect.

The Unibet Veterans’ Handicap Chase features a host of familiar names, most notably Theatre Guide, one of two 14-year-olds in the line-up.

However, preference is for the 12-year-old Sametegal.

Paul Nicholls’ charge hasn’t won a race since landing the 2016 Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury but he has posted some fine efforts in defeat this season, finishing third at Aintree and Sandown before finishing sixth back at the Merseyside venue last time out.

Odds of 11-1 look a fair each-way price.

Nicholls can also provide the answer in the Sandown finale, the Unibet Casino Deposit £10 Get £40 Handicap Hurdle, where Friend Or Foe can defy a 13lb hike for an 11-length Wincanton victory last time out.

Ayr’s feature race today is the Retraining Of Racehorses (RoR) Handicap Chase and Takingrisks should relish the testing conditions he’ll encounter at a venue where he won the 2019 Scottish National.

Having just turned 12, he’s now at the veteran stage of his career but finishing fourth behind the baffling rogue that is Yorkhill at Newcastle in November suggests he has lost none of his enthusiasm.

Elsewhere at Ayr, the in-form Big Penny looks sure to go close in the Support The Injured Jockeys Fund Handicap Hurdle while Evander can justify favoritism in the Ayrshire Cancer Support Patient Transport Journeys Handicap Chase.

Selections

Sandown 1.50: Ibleo

Ayr 2.05: Evander

Sandown 2.25: Metier (nap)

Ayr 2.40: Big Penny

Sandown 3.00: Sametegal (Each-way)

Ayr 3.15: Takingrisks (NB)

Sandown 3.35: Friend Or Foe