Mr Coldstone makes light of 891-day absence with fine display at Tramore

Al Boum Photo’s win was the completion of a double for Mullins and Townend as Mr Coldstone, who had not been seen on a racecourse for 891 days until contesting the David Flynn Construction Maiden Hurdle, made light of the absence with a fine display at Tramore.

Not Available was sent off the odds-on favourite but was in trouble from a long way out. In behind, the winner was travelling sweetly and when Townend asked his mount to go about his business, he won with plenty to spare.

“That was a nice performance,” said Mullins. “Paul said he took a good blow, so he thinks he will improve again. We’ll go up in grade with him now. I’m very happy to see him coming off three runs on the flat over less than seven furlongs to be able to settle back into jump racing. I thought that might be a big ask for him on his first run over hurdles, but he did it well and Paul was very happy with him.”

Shakeytry justified favouritism in the Core Bullion Traders Handicap Hurdle. Ridden by Phillip Enright for Edward O’Grady, the nine-year-old was always in the front two and after getting the better of Doyouthinkso, was never in danger of being caught by Coole Arcade, who made late gains to grab second place.

“He has rarely been out of the first four, and that’s his third win,” said O’Grady. “In Cork the last day, it was his first run for a long time, so it was natural for him to come on for it. It wasn’t a particularly strong race today, but it all worked out well for him. We may go for another hurdle with him before he goes back over hurdles.”

Having fallen when in front at the last in a maiden hurdle won by Jimmy Jimmy, Minella Escape got his due reward in the Goodbye 2020 Hello 2021 Maiden Hurdle. After tracking The Getaway Star through the early stages, Rachael Blackmore sent Henry de Bromhead’s mount to the front with more than a circuit to go. Favourite Gorki D’airy went in chase but could never get to the leader, who stayed on strongly to win by seven lengths.

Andrew McNamara was on the mark with Lessofdnegativity, who took the Tramore Medical Clinic Handicap Hurdle in good style. Darragh O’Keeffe’s mount travelled into the race strongly, went for a daring route up the inside and picked up well under pressure to deny the game Satin Sun by half a length.

Robbie McNamara, representing his father, said: “Darragh gave him a brilliant ride – he is worth his weight in gold. My father was going to send him over fences as he is a half-brother to Joe Farrell, who won the Scottish National, so has a good staying pedigree and chasing will be his game. He will go chasing at some stage during the year.”

John McConnell had a great end to 2020 and began the new year with a winner as Itsalonglongroad took the VS Direct No Limits Marketing Rated Novice Chase. Jockey Simon Torrens, whose star shone bright in 2020, sent the win on a long way from home and he kept going to deny Hell On Earth.

Whoyakodding, trained by Garrett Ahern and ridden by James O’Sullivan, bounced back to form with a doughty display in the Tom Carroll Memorial Handicap Chase. Never far off the pace, he went on going to the second-last and was well on top when nearest pursuer Tongie crashed out at the last.