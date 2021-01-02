Cork and Fairyhouse tips: Pat the pick to get off mark over hurdles

Pat’s Pick and Velvet Elvis are the two to concentrate in the Happy New Year From All At Cork Maiden Hurdle, and the former can use this opportunity to get off the mark over hurdles.

Quite well beaten on his three starts over hurdles last season, he made his return at the big meeting in Down Royal and found only Farouk D’alene too good. He was quite well beaten but also clear of the third, Legacy Thor, who subsequently won a maiden hurdle in Navan.

The step up to three miles should suit Noel Meade’s horse and he can prove too strong for Velvet Elvis, who ran a fine race last time but was no match for the strong-staying Torygraph.

It could be a good day for Meade, who, in the GAIN Rated Novice Hurdle which opens the card, has found He’s A Hardy Bloke a great opportunity to follow up his recent Punchestown success. He looked smart when winning a Clonmel bumper in a canter but was below his best on his hurdling debut at Down Royal.

Fitted with a tongue-tie at Punchestown, he bounced straight back to form and today’s race does not look much tougher. He must concede weight all round but looks up to the task.

The best race of the weekend is the Wishing Everyone A Healthy 2021 Mares’ Hurdle, the second race on tomorrow’s card in Fairyhouse, and Hook Up can continue the brilliant form of Willie Mullins.

Her 2019/2020 season started late so it was no surprise to see her pitched in deep for both outings. She ran a huge race on debut but was unable to step up on that effort when contesting the mares’ novice hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

However, she began this season in a maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse and justified heavy support to come home considerably clear of her rivals, headed by Gars De Sceaux. Her jumping leaves plenty of room for improvement but she has quite an engine and can take this step up in grade in her stride.

Champion Bumper third Queens Brook is better than she showed last time and must be respected, while Delvino was particularly good on her return and is open to plenty of improvement.

Forza Milan can make the breakthrough over fences in the Cavalor Equine Nutrition Beginners’ Chase. James Nash’s horse has been running in some particularly competitive big-field handicaps, and last time out, in the Porterstown, he ran a huge race before seeming to run out of stamina in the closing stages. Back in this company and over a shorter trip, he can make his experience count.

Folcano can take the Happy New Year From All At Fairyhouse Maiden Hurdle. A point-to-point winner at the third time of asking, he made his racecourse debut in a maiden hurdle won by Ashdale Bob and was beaten less than seven lengths into fourth place.

He made a couple of mistakes along the way, one of which was particularly bad, but he stayed on well to the line and left the impression he was a winner in waiting. The first, second and third from that race have all won since, and he can give the form further substance by winning here. Flanking Maneuver is an obvious danger having run Percy Warner to three parts of a length on his hurdling debut.

CORK (Saturday)

Tommy Lyons

12:30 He’s A Hardy Bloke (nb)

1:03 Gjoumi

1:38 Pat’s Pick (nap)

2:13 Commentariolus

2:48 Exit To The West

3:23 Getaday

3:55 California Breeze

Next Best

12:30 Bal De Rio

1:03 Curious Bride

1:38 Velvet Elvis

2:13 Owenacurra Lass

2:48 Mister Butler

3:23 Treacysenniscorthy

3:55 Feddans

FAIRYHOUSE (SUNDAY)

Tommy Lyons

12:40 Folcano (nb)

1:10 Hook Up (nap)

1:45 Crassus

2:15 Call The Tune

2:50 Salsaretta

3:20 Forza Milan

3:50 Ginto

Next Best

12:40 Flanking Maneuver

1:10 Delvino

1:45 The Broghie Man

2:15 Clonguile Way

2:50 Shattered Love

3:20 Coko Beach

3:50 Whatdeawant