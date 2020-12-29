Leopardstown and Limerick tips: Larquebuse can get off the mark over fences

Some terrific racing at both venues this afternoon, and the nap comes in Limerick, where Larquebuse can get off the mark over fences in the Limerick Racecourse Vets Mares’ Beginners’ Chase.

She was far from disgraced when fifth behind Janidil on her chasing debut and ran with even more promise when third behind Eklat De Rire on her second start. Both of those efforts read well in the context of this race and she can get off the mark at the expense of Scarlet And Dove, who was runner-up on both starts to date over fences and will need to take a step forward to go one place better today.

The Grade 2 Grant Thornton Hurdle is a brilliant race and Galopin Des Champs can see off his five smart rivals. He looked in need of the run when runner-up to Sea Ducor on his Irish debut and the form was not let down by the winner when he finished runner-up in a competitive handicap this week at Leopardstown off a mark of 132.

The selection was conceding 7lbs to the winner that day, suggesting he is a very smart sort in the making, and he confirm that promise today. Wolf Prince has plenty of experience and can fill the runner-up spot.

In Leopardstown, Stattler can get off the mark over hurdles in the Pigsback.com Maiden Hurdle. Willie Mullins’ horse was clearly in need of the run when third behind Vanillier on his seasonal debut and with the benefit of that run he will be extremely hard to beat.

Hollow Games will take a great deal of beating in the Irish Injured Jockeys Bumper. After winning his point to point, he fetched £255,000 stg at Tattersalls Cheltenham Sale and just six weeks ago he made his track debut.

Strongly fancied to make it a winning one, he pulled away in the closing stages to score in emphatic fashion and that form received a boost when runner-up The Banger Doyle won his bumper next time. Hollow Games is open to plenty of improvement and can extend his perfect record.

Only six have been declared for the Grade 1 Neville Hotels Novice Chase and such was the impression he made on his chasing debut it is hard to look beyond Monkfish. Winner of the Albert Bartlett Novice Hurdle at last season’s Cheltenham Festival, he made his chasing debut in Fairyhouse and made light of the fences and the opposition. Already, he looks a natural in this sphere and can confirm Cheltenham form with Latest Exhibition, who was disappointing second time up over fences.

The Grade 1 Matheson Hurdle is a terrific race, with Champion Hurdle aspirants abound, and Saint Roi can get back to winning ways after his narrow defeat in the Morgiana Hurdle. On that occasion, things did not pan out well for Willie Mullins’ horse and yet he was beaten just a neck behind one of today’s rivals, Abacadabras.

He remains open to plenty of improvement and, with Aspire Tower and Petit Mouchoir in the race, a strong place looks assured, and that will suit him. To confirm himself as a genuine Champion Hurdle contender he will have to come out on top here, and the five-year-old can do so.

The only four-year-old in the race, Aspire Tower, must be taken seriously. One of our leading juveniles last season, he was pitched into a Grade 2 on his return and proved far too good for his rivals, headed by one of today’s runners, Abacadabras. He has an uncomplicated style of racing, is open to masses of improvement and could make them all go.

LEOPARDSTOWN

Tommy Lyons

12:05 Memory Tree

12:40 Stattler (nb)

1:15 Concertista

1:50 Monkfish

2:25 Saint Roi

3:00 Visionarian

3:35 Hollow Games

Next Best

12:05 Champagne Beauty

12:40 Barbary Master

1:15 Buildmeupbuttercup

1:50 Latest Exhibition

2:25 Aspire Tower

3:00 Jacksons Gold

3:35 Classic Moet

LIMERICK

Tommy Lyons

11:55 No Grey Area’s

12:30 Larquebuse (nap)

1:05 Kristian Goingwel

1:40 Galopin Des Champs

2:15 Boomtown Girl

2:50 Goulane Chosen

3:25 Resurrected Duke

Next Best

11:55 Blanketontheground

12:30 Scarlet And Dove

1:05 Miracle In Medinah

1:40 Wolf Prince

2:15 Presenting Bonnie

2:50 Oneknightmoreihope

3:25 Glenabo Bridge