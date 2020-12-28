Flooring Porter completes rapid rise in Christmas Hurdle

Flooring Porter made that leap forward with a terrific display in the Grade 1 Leopardstown Christmas Hurdle 
Mon, 28 Dec, 2020 - 13:58
Tommy Lyons

There were shades of Darver Star in Flooring Porter as the Gavin Cromwell-trained gelding completed his rapid rise through the handicap ranks by running at the top level. Whereas his stablemate has, thus far, just fallen short at the very top-grade, Flooring Porter made that leap forward with a terrific display in the Grade 1 Leopardstown Christmas Hurdle.

The five-year-old was beaten off a mark of 118 in a novice handicap hurdle at this meeting last year but progressed so quickly that connections felt justified in supplementing him for this race after his recent runaway success in a handicap hurdle off a mark of 136. In theory, he had plenty still to find but oh how he vindicated connections’ confidence.

Jonathon Moore, also seeking a first win in the grade, set out to make all the running and rode his rivals into submission. Having established a clear early lead, he gave his mount a breather before asking him to go on again.

Jumping well and galloping relentlessly, he stretched away again in the straight to race home six lengths clear of the fast-finishing The Storyteller.

“I can’t believe it,” said Moore. “I was coming here with a few Grade 1 rides this week and would have been delighted to have been placed on a few of them, but to win a Grade 1 means everything to me.” 

Relaying how the race was won, he explained: “I was conscious I wanted to get all my breathers in before the second-last and have one rattle at it as I know he stays very well. In fairness to him, he jumped brilliant, bar one, and down to the last when I needed him he came up again. He’s the type of horse that needs a running rail, as he has a mind of his own, but by God he gives you everything."

