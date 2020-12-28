Leopardstown and Limerick tips: Delta Work a solid bet in Savills Chase

The Grade 1 Savills Chase is the feature on day three in Leopardstown and Delta Work can maintain his unbeaten record over fences at the venue. Three of his four runs here have been over fences, all three of them at Grade 1 level and he has come out on top on each of the three occasions.

The first of those wins was in a novice event which he won readily, and the next was in this race last year when he got up in the closing stages to collar Monalee, who, admittedly, lost an iron in the finish. Nevertheless, he had a couple of today’s rivals — Kemboy and Presenting Percy — behind on that occasion and can confirm the form. When winning the Irish Gold Cup here in February, he again had Kemboy and Presenting Percy behind.

Fair to say his seasonal debut was a touch underwhelming as he raced hoe more than six lengths behind stablemate The Storyteller, and if that form were to be taking literally, he would have something to find with Tout Est Permis and Presenting Percy.

However, he was clearly in need of the outing, as he was when fourth in the same race last year before coming here and winning this race. He looks a solid bet in a terrific race.

Minella Indo is likely to be sent off favourite on the back of two bloodless successes this season. He gave weight and a comprehensive beating to Milan Native on his return and followed up beating Brahma Bull in a canter. He is potentially the real deal, but this is unquestionably the toughest test of his career to date.

Presenting Percy is the other one worth considering. As it transpired, he probably did not have too much to beat at Thurles last time but, nonetheless, looked a completely different horse to the one who was beaten at Down Royal. This is much tougher, but he is respected.

Ronald Pump can make the breakthrough at Grade 1 level in the Leopardstown Christmas Hurdle. Matthew Smith’s seven-year-old has not won a race since picking up a beginners’ chase at Fairyhouse 12 months ago but since then he has posted some brilliant efforts over hurdles.

At this meeting last year, in a three-mile hurdle, he failed by just a length to concede more than two stone Treacysenniscorthy, and on his final outing of last season he finished runner-up in the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

On his return he was still in with every chance until falling at the last in a race won by Sire Du Berlais, and last time out he flew home to be beaten just half a length by the unbeaten Honeysuckle in the Hatton’s Grace over two and a half miles. Clearly, he is at least as good as ever and can get this overdue success at the expense of Sire Du Berlais.

Should Limerick get the go-ahead, Articulum can carry top weight to victory in the Tim Duggan Memorial Handicap Chase. Terence O’Brien’s horse ran a fine race on his seasonal debut, finishing third to Crossed My Mind in a similar race at Navan.

In conditions that will suit, the former Arkle third’s class can come to the fore. Off You Go and Ten Ten are also worth considering.

Ujumpthelastuwin can take the Parkway Shopping Centre Rated Novice Chase for Gavin Cromwell. A Wexford maiden hurdle winner, he ran well without being competitive in a beginners’ chase won by Easywork before finishing a close third behind Farmix in a rated novice chase. The slightly longer trip should suit and he can make it third time lucky over fences.

The Priests Leap gives the impression he could be considerably better over fences than over hurdles and so is much respected on his chasing debut.

LEOPARDSTOWN

Tommy Lyons

12:05 Indigo Breeze

12:40 Unexpected Depth

1:15 Ronald Pump (nb)

1:50 Rapid Response

2:25 Delta Work (nap)

3:00 The Big Getaway

3:35 Ramillies

Next best

12:05 Gaillard Du Mesnil

12:40 Jukebox Jive

1:15 Sire Du Berlais

1:50 Western Run

2:25 Minella Indo

3:00 Cedarwood Road

3:35 Unbreakable Bond

LIMERICK

Tommy Lyons

12:25 Ciel De Neige

1:00 Heather Rocco

1:35 Wild Rumour

2:10 Owl Creek Bridge

2:45 Articulum

3:20 Ujumpthelastuwin

3:55 Where It All Began

Next best

12:25 Brazos

1:00 Ciao Bella

1:35 Dessie Deschamps

2:10 Notice To Close

2:45 Off You Go

3:20 The Priests Leap

3:55 Routine Excellence