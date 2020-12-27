Paddy Corkery: 'I asked Santy for a Leopardstown winner, and that was five years ago'

The Cork maiden hurdle in which Appreciate It beat Master McShee was the key to Sunday’s Leopardstown card as, after watching the winner follow up at Grade 1 level, the runner-up, trained by Paddy Corkery in Villierstown, Co Waterford, added further substance by winning the competitive Paddy Power Handicap Hurdle on his handicap debut.

Running off a mark of 132 on just his fourth outing, the six-year-old belied his inexperience with a classy performance under Ian Power. Never far off the pace, he went clear to the final hurdle and stayed on strongly to beat another promising sort, Sea Ducor, by five lengths.

“I’m delighted with that,” said Corkery. “I asked Santy for a winner at the Leopardstown festival, and that was five years ago, so it took him five years to deliver. It’s brilliant to bring a horse like that just to have a chance, let alone to win it. Ian gave him a peach of a ride every ride he was on him.”

To the question of whether his horse was for sale or not, he replied: “He’s a horse with a lot of potential. I’ll never again have a horse like him. I’ve had a good few bad horses in between and there’ll be money after us, so I’m delighted to hold onto him.”

Looking to the remainder of the season, and the possibility of running at the Cheltenham Festival, he added: “At this point in time, I wouldn’t rule it out, but I’m not really gunning to go there. It’s not the be all and end all this year, but if he’s still around next year and in one piece he’ll probably be a better horse over fences, so you never know.”

Zanahiyr sets the standard amongst this season’s juvenile hurdlers and set himself further apart from the field when winning here on Saturday, but in French Aseel, who made a winning track debut in the Paddy Power Only Four More Days Until 2020 3YO Maiden Hurdle, a credible challenger may have emerged.

Heavily backed from the moment betting opened, Ellmarie Holden’s French import saw further support on the show and was sent off 7-2 favourite in the maximum-field race. Quite keen through the race, he was sent on going across the top for the final time and, with no hurdle to jump in the straight, eased clear under Denis O’Regan to win by 22 lengths from another jumping debutant, 86-rated Flat horse Coltor.

“We bought him at Arqana in July and were just waiting to get him right for a juvenile hurdle. We knew he had ability and he also handed soft ground in France. He showed plenty of class there and we’ll probably look at a graded race next.”

Would-be favourite Klassical Dream was an absentee from the two-mile-one beginners’ chase and that left the door open for the Henry de Bromhead-trained January Jets to get off the mark over fences at the third time of asking. Having finished runner-up to Envoi Allen on his chasing debut and third to Janidil next time, this was a deserved change of luck. Rachael Blackmore’s mount led home a Robcour one-two as Soviet Pimpernel picked up the pieces to take second spot behind the easy winner.

The bumper provided the low point on the card as odds-on favourite Reality Cheque was in the process of sauntering to victory when sustaining an injury and crashing to the ground inside the final furlong.

Fortunately, Patrick Mullins was quick to rise to his feet, but the incident left Ballycairn to land the spoils for Gordon Elliott and Jamie Codd.