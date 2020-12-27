Chacun Pour Soi full of spring and swagger in Leopardstown success

The Chacun Pour Soi swagger was back according to winning rider Paul Townend after his mount erased the memory of last year’s defeat in the Grade 1 Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase with a display of the highest quality.

Coming here with the benefit of a run under his belt, which he did not have prior to last year’s race, Willie Mullins’ 4-7 chance sat close to the pace until his rider felt they weren’t going fast enough and asked him to help force it down the back.

He and Notebook, who was one of last season’s leading novices, went stride for stride down over the few fences in the backstretch but when they met the third-last, which was the second-last on this occasion as the fence in the straight was omitted, the class of Chacun Pour Soi began to show.

He flew across that obstacle to take a clear advantage, was every bit as exuberant across the last fence, and only had to be kept up to his work up the long straight to win with real authority.

“He was a bit more alive today than he was in Cork,” said Townend. “The race there probably let him know he was a racehorse again, as it was a while since he had run.

“I thought the Chacun Pour Soi swagger was there today. For a championship two-mile race, we’ve gone faster, and I didn’t want to disappoint this lad when he was jumping well.

“I didn’t want to be in front that soon, with no last fence, but it was grand and he did the job today. He put his eye on the last fence and was wondering why we weren’t jumping it, and I had to pull him around that. I think there was plenty there if we had company.”

The winning trainer was equally pleased, saying: “He was full of spring, and just went down to his fences and attacked them. He was a different horse today. He pleased everyone today and did what he tells us he can do at home.”

Mullins and Townend added further Grade 1 success when Appreciate It ran out an easy winner of the Paddy Power Future Champions’ Novice Hurdle. The Champion Bumper runner-up had made a pleasing start over hurdles in a Cork maiden hurdle the form of which was subsequently boosted by the runner-up, and he made light of the huge step up in grade this time.

Always moving within his comfort zone as he tracked the pace being set by Fire Attack, he took it up soon after turning in and, with stamina in spades, he pulled away under pressure to win by a wide margin from the running-on Irascible.

The dominance of the performance has, it would seem, convinced Mullins to go down the two-mile route towards the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in March.

“He surprised and impressed me,” admitted Mullins. “I was wondering if he was a two-and-a-half-mile horse or a two-mile horse. I know he can easily do it over two and a half but to come back to two miles and put in a performance like that in a Grade 1 was impressive.

“I’d say we will go down the two-mile route now. He’s not flashy like Ferny Hollow but he has a great cruising speed, and he covers a lot of ground which helps him to burn other horses off. He’ll probably have another run here at the Dublin Racing Festival.”

If the day did not already belong to Mullins and Townend, it certainly did after the Paddy Power Chase, which the Closutton team took with top weight Castlebawn West.

Despite a burden of 11-10, Townend set out to make all the running and his mount enjoyed every bit of the experience. The rider allowed the field to close in on him leaving the back for the final time and didn’t panic as they went for everything. Instead, he bided his time, sent his mount on again going to the last, and kept him going to readily see off Minella Times, with Farclas in third and Trainwreck fourth.