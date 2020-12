Reality Cheque one to note in bumper

Reality Cheque gets the nap to take the Paddy Power Flat One Bumper which brings today’s Leopardstown card to a close. His trainer, Willie Mullins, has won three of the last four runnings of the race, and two of those winners – Appreciate It and Carefully Selected – went on to finish runner-up in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival.

After his track debut defeat, that was probably a long way off for the selection, but he showed more than enough to suggest he could take quite high rank in this sphere. Arguably, he was a little unlucky as he was bumped in the closing stages, and that run should have brought him on. A point-to-point winner at Kilfeacle, he can get off the mark on the track at the second time of asking.

The Grade One Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase is one of the twin features and Chacun Pour Soi will be a short price to make up for last year’s defeat in this race. With a run under his belt this time, he should make no mistake. Notebook and Put The Kettle On can follow him home.

The other Grade One, the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle, is a superb race, but Ballyadam and Appreciate It set quite a standard on what they have achieved over hurdles and in bumpers respectively. The former should have too much pace for the latter, while Keskonrisk is the potential fly in the ointment.

Having finished runner-up to Envoi Allen and third to Janidil on his first two outings over fences, it would be hard to begrudge January Jets success in the two-mile-one beginners’ chase. but he looks like he may be running into another one in the shape of former Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner Klassical Dream.

LEOPARDSTOWN

Tommy Lyons

12:05 Coltor

12:35 Klassical Dream (NB)

1:10 Chacun Pour Soi

1:45 Ballyadam

2:20 Winner Takes Itall

2:55 Lock’s Corner

3:30 Reality Cheque (nap)

Next best

12:05 Dark Voyager

12:35 January Jets

1:10 Notebook

1:45 Appreciate It

2:20 Ena Baie

2:55 Castlebawn West

3:30 Limestone Rock

LIMERICK

Tommy Lyons

12:20 Capodanno

12:55 Kavanaghs Corner

1:30 Staker Wallace

2:05 Farouk D’alene

2:35 Atlantic Fairy

3:10 Alice O’Byrne

3:45 Grady Hollow

Next best

12:20 Rockys Howya

12:55 Cappacurry Zak

1:30 Super Citizen

2:05 Vanillier

2:35 Lunar Display

3:10 Temptationinmilan

3:45 Blazing Khal