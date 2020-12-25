New documentary recalls the legendary Dawn Run

Racing fans are in for a treat at 9.55pm on Sunday night when TG4 broadcasts the first episode of a new National Hunt racing series called Laochra Na Rásaíochta.

The series, produced by Touchline Media, will feature Ireland’s greatest horses, with tomorrow’s hour-long episode focusing on the legendary mare Dawn Run, the only horse in history to have completed the Cheltenham Champion Hurdle-Gold Cup double.

The documentary features contributions from all the major characters in Dawn Run’s incredible story, a cast that includes the late Paddy Mullins, his wife Maureen, and their sons Tony, Tom, and Willie.

Owner, the late Charmian Hill, and her son Jeremy Hill also feature while jockey Jonjo O’Neill gives his unique perspective on one of racing’s most extraordinary tales.

The Dawn Run documentary also features the famous 1986 match between Dawn Run and Buck House at Punchestown, with trainer Mouse Morris and jockey Tommy Carmody providing us with their memories of that special day.

Racing fans will have to wait until Thursday, February 18, for the next episode of Laochra Na Rásaíochta where three-mile Gold Cup winner Arkle — widely regarded as the greatest jumps horse of all time — will be the centre of attention.

Further episodes will be screened on three consecutive Thursdays and will chronicle the achievements of Ireland’s other National Hunt heroes over the past 50 years, with footage of all the key moments and contributions from the principal connections of each of these great horses.

Among the horses featured are L’escargot, Monksfield, Istabraq, Danoli, Doran’s Pride, Limestone Lad, Hurricane Fly, and Tiger Roll.

Touchline Media producer Denis Kirwan said: “Apart from the incredible achievements of Arkle in the ‘60s and the huge amount of Irish success in recent decades, there were also many lean years, occasionally brightened by some heroic horses on the biggest stages. Laochra na Rásaíochta brings many of these great stories to life.

“Touchline Media are delighted to have been specially commissioned by TG4 to produce this important documentary series, which was filmed and edited over the past few months, despite the coronavirus pandemic restrictions. We are confident that racing fans will enjoy this fast-paced trip down memory lane.”