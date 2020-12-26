King George preview: Clan Des Obeaux can join an elite group

Having become the 15th multiple winner of Ladbrokes King George VI Chase last year, Clan Des Obeaux can join an elite group by winning the Christmas highlight for a third time today.

In a race with an illustrious history, Wayward Lad broke new ground when completing a hat-trick in 1985, a record Desert Orchid quickly surpassed with his fourth triumph in 1990 before Kauto Star eclipsed the famous grey with an emotional fifth success in 2011.

Like Kauto Star, Clan Des Obeaux is trained by Paul Nicholls, a man now seeking an astonishing 12th King George triumph.

And given he saddles the top two in the market, he should get it today.

Like Wayward Lad, Clan Des Obeaux doesn’t quite see out the stamina-sapping Cheltenham Gold Cup trip but he loves it around Kempton, getting the better of Thistlecrack in 2018 before pulling 21 lengths clear of stablemate Cyrname last year.

The expectation is Cyrname will get a good deal closer this time as he’s clearly had a less arduous build-up than last year when he arrived at Kempton on the back of a gruelling victory over Altior at Ascot.

In contrast to Cyrname’s bloodless victory in a slowly-run Charlie Hall eight weeks ago, Clan Des Obeaux had a hard race when second to Bristol De Mai on heavy ground in the Betfair Chase at Haydock three weeks later.

However, 21 lengths is a lot to turn around and the suspicion is a fast-run three miles will again expose Cyrname’s stamina limitations.

There are no such doubts about Clan Des Obeaux and, assuming he has fully recovered from his Haydock exertions, it’ll take a massive effort to deny him a King George hat-trick.

Of the other leading contenders, Santini was added to the mix on Monday, a surprising move given Nicky Henderson has repeatedly said Kempton doesn’t suit this year’s Gold Cup runner-up while Lostintranslation was pulled up in this race last season and ran another shocker in the Betfair Chase last time out.

In between, he posted a fine effort when third in the Gold Cup so he’s clearly got the talent to play a leading role if he turns up on a going day. That’s a big ‘if’ though.

If an outsider is to hit the frame it could be Waiting Patiently, a fragile but talented sort who was sent off as short as 4-1 for this race two years ago despite it being his first attempt at three miles and his first start for over 300 days.

However, it proved an inconclusive experiment as, having been badly hampered, he unseated Brian Hughes midway through the contest.

He has only run three times since but a fine effort when a fast-finishing third on his first start for 246 days in last year’s Tingle Creek shows he goes well fresh and he could outrun odds of 16-1 if his stamina lasts out.

Elsewhere at Kempton, Champion Hurdle heroine Epatante is impossible to oppose in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle.

Victory in this race last year proved she was the real deal and she built on that with a smooth success at Cheltenham.

She looked at least as good when winning the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle on her seasonal reappearance and it’ll be a massive shock if she doesn’t outclass her four rivals today.

The Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices’ Chase is the other Grade One on the Kempton card and the Dan Skelton-trained Shan Blue can complete a hat-trick by building on emphatic successes at Wetherby in October.

Kempton selections

1.50: Shan Blue (NB)

2.25: Epatante

3.00: Clan Des Obeaux (Nap)