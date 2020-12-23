Colm Greaves: Ten things to look out for over the hectic festive period

Empty chairs and empty grandstands

In non-pandemic years the Christmas racing feast is served at three temperatures. The contests are sizzling, the drinks hot, and the reunions warm. Thankfully, the quality of the racing this week is as good as ever, with six Grade Ones at Leopardstown and another thrown in at Limerick for good measure.

Sadly, the only hot drinks this year will be tea or coffee in the weighing room so the comforting mid-winter aroma of hot toddies will just have to wait until next year. Television will have to do. Horse racing on TV hasn’t looked quite as odd as other ‘spectator-free’ sports in 2020.

The camera shoots away from the grandstands so the onscreen action is largely unchanged. Even so, the absence of attention-seeking eejits jumping around in shot behind Ted and Ruby will leave a poignant gap.

King George VI Chase

The King George was invented in 1937 to honour the new king who surprisingly found himself in the lead when his older brother fell at an early fence. This year’s version was boosted earlier this week when Santini was supplemented in by Nicky Henderson.

The Gold Cup second has the Paul Nicholls duo, Cyrname and Clan Des Obeaux, to beat. Clan is seeking a hat-trick in a race with an unusual propensity to throw up repeat winners. Since its origination there have been 14 multiple winners while its nearest comparator, the Cheltenham Gold Cup, has seen only half a dozen during the same period. The trend could well continue with Clan Des Obeaux looking like the most obvious winner despite the addition of Santini.

New kid on the block

Ireland’s premier Christmas three-miler, the Savills Chase, at Leopardstown on Monday is building into an intriguing clash between the old and the new. Except for Al Boum Photo, the top tier of Irish staying chasers seem to have been racing each other in domestic chases for eternity.

Presenting Percy, The Storyteller, Delta Work, and Kemboy all turn up again but by far the most interesting contestant is Minella Indo who was famously mugged late on by Champ at Cheltenham last March. He’s won his two starts this season easily and if he impresses in his first senior Grade One contest then he could yet turn the year as ante-post favourite for the Gold Cup.

Coleman boils the Kettle

One of Innishannon’s finest sons, Aidan Coleman recently became an overnight success after a dozen winters of hard work. High-profile jockey retirements have created lucrative gaps in the market and Coleman, 32, is taking advantage. Already associated with the fine stayer, Paisley Park, he has also been confirmed as this season’s pilot for Champion Hurdle heroine Epatante, an indicator of how highly he is rated by her owner JP McManus.

Coleman rides Epatante again in the Christmas Hurdle on Stephen’s Day and had hoped to double up with Put The Kettle on in the Desert Orchid chase but hopes were dashed by the new Irish government restrictions on horses travelling to Britain which were announced on Tuesday.

‘Go time’ for Chacun Pour Soi

Instead, ‘The Kettle’ will likely be rerouted to Leopardstown on Sunday and join the other top Irish two-milers in the Rewards Club Chase. Chacun Pour Soi, Notebook, Min, and A Plus Tard are already entered, with Chacun likely to start a short-priced favourite. Willie Mullins' French import is already rising nine years of age and although clearly a brilliant racehorse his potential remains somewhat unfulfilled.

Chacun Pour Soi and Paul Townend jump the last to win The Kerry Group Hilly Way Steeplechase. Picture: Healy Racing.

Second in this race last year to A Plus Tard, he beat Min a month later at the Dublin Racing Festival before a badly-timed abscess ruled him out of the Champion Chase. He won comfortably on his comeback at Cork last month and if he wins well on Sunday against a field of this strength, he will build strong momentum for the springtime championships.

The baby double

Chacun Pour Soi translates to English as ‘everyone for themselves,’ a handy guiding principle for the riders in the gruelling Welsh Grand National at Chepstow and the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown, both on Sunday. The bright red colours of Joseph O’Brien’s improving novice chaser Home By The Lee will stand out nicely among the massed throngs of the McManus green and gold and Gigginstown purple that dominate this type of race in Ireland.

Third of four to Envoi Allen he is still only a baby of five but the ground should suit, he’s improving and has a nice weight. At Chepstow, Secret Reprieve, just a six-year-old, is in great form and loves the course. The baby double would pay about 66-1.

Limerick’s Grade One

Limerick’s sole Grade One contest of the year is the Faugheen Novice Chase on Saturday. Many of the leading contenders have multiple options over the coming week but it should be a cracker no matter who turns up. Willie Mullins could rely on Asterion Forlonge as his main challenger.

Running in the increasingly prominent Donnelly colours, Asterion Forlonge looks as though he will need a trip to be seen at his best and the two and a half miles at Limerick should suit him well at this stage of his career. His biggest threat could be Pencilfulloflead who was impressive when beating the highly-regarded Latest Exhibition at Punchestown in November.

Brilliant novice chases

The Faugheen Chase is part of a series of top-class novice contests this week that should clarify this season’s divisional pecking order and establish relevant form lines for years to come. Now rising nine, Next Destination is long in the tooth for a novice chaser but he was a good hurdler for Willie Mullins before he suffered a series of setbacks and went missing for 920 days.

He reappeared with Paul Nicholls and won his first ever chase at Newbury recently. He is aimed at the Kauto Star Novice Chase on Saturday and if he can avoid the infamous ‘bounce’ he looks generously priced at 8-1. Half an hour later Energumene contests the Grade One novice chase at Leopardstown. He looked a machine when he hosed up in his chasing debut at Gowran last month and will relish the testing conditions.

Roadmap to the Champion Hurdle

At the top of the ante-post markets for next year’s Champion Hurdle sits Epatante, Saint Roi, Abacadabras, and Song for Someone. Each of them has a Christmas target and if they all run to form nothing will change — Epatante will be a short-priced favourite. The mare was an impressive champion last season and looked as though she’d improved again when trouncing the in-form Sceau Royal at Newcastle four weeks ago.

If a credible rival is to emerge this week then the Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown on Tuesday is the likeliest source. Abacadabras and Saint Roi renew rivalry after a muddling Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown in November where the former prevailed by a neck. Also running is Aspire Tower who proved he had a good summer when easily winning at Down Royal first time out. De Bromhead’s four-year-old has changed hands since and, in receipt of an age-related three pounds, he could repay the first instalment of his price.

Undiscovered gems

If Donald Rumsfeld were a racing man, he’d categorise Irish National Hunt Flat races (aka, the bumper) as ‘unknown unknowns.’ Between Limerick and Leopardstown there are eight of them over Christmas, contested mostly by unraced horses who will vary on the athletic spectrum from very fit to rather fat.

The majority are likely to be won by Gordon Elliott or Willie Mullins and normally there’ll be a couple of furlongs between the first and last finisher. Betting strategy is formed by a combination of stable whispers and market strength. The only ‘known known’ is that among the entrants there lurks at least a couple of undiscovered gems who will be household names in a couple of years. Good luck with the search!