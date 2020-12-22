HRI: Irish jockeys shouldn't compete in UK while travel ban is in place

Declarations for UK-trained horses to compete in Ireland will not be accepted until the ban is lifted
Tue, 22 Dec, 2020 - 14:15

Horse Racing Ireland have told Irish jockeys not to compete in the UK for the rest of the year while the travel ban to Britain remains in place.

They also asked that Irish-trained horses not travel while restrictions are in place.

Meanwhile, declarations for UK-trained horses to compete in Ireland will not be accepted until the ban is lifted, which is currently scheduled to happen on December 31.

“The concern from Government is very clear: these are exceptional times and a travel ban with the UK is a once-in-a-generation occurrence," said Brian Kavanagh, Chief Executive of Horse Racing Ireland.

“Irish racing has followed Government advice at all times during Covid-19 and will continue to do so. In that regard, we are advising that no Irish-trained horses or jockeys should travel to the UK for competition between now and December 31, and no UK horses or jockeys should travel in the opposite direction," he added.

