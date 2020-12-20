Injured Ferny Hollow set to miss Cheltenham Festival

Last season’s Champion Bumper hero Ferny Hollow is set to miss the Cheltenham Festival due to injury.

The Cheveley Park Stud-owned gelding stormed up the famous hill to provide trainer Willie Mullins with a 10th Champion Bumper success in March and made a fine start to his career over hurdles when seeing off subsequent winner Bob Olinger at Gowran Park last month.

However, the five-year-old was not entered to run over the Christmas period and connections have now confirmed he will miss much of the current campaign, if not all.

Chris Richardson, managing director of owners Cheveley Park Stud, said: “It’s really frustrating. We’re still not really sure what the problem is, but it looks like a stress fracture behind.

“We’re sort of investigating as we go forward. Willie said he’s not right and obviously I’m not able to go over and see him because we’re all stuck where we are.

“It’s a shame. He’ll probably miss Cheltenham and we’ll hopefully know more in a couple of weeks’ time on whether we might get him back for Punchestown when we X-ray him again.

Mullins remains hopeful Ferny Hollow might return to action before the end of the season.

Speaking after saddling a winner at Thurles on Sunday, the champion trainer said: “It looks like he has a stress fracture - he was lame after his last run and didn’t recover.

“We can’t find anything wrong, he is lame behind. We can’t find it on an X-ray and that usually means there is some little fracture there.

“Those things will recover 100 per cent - it is disappointing, but it could be a lot worse than that. Punchestown is a possibility.”

Meanwhile the two four-year-olds in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Boreen Belle Mares’ Novice Hurdle at Thurles dominated the finish and it was the Mullins-trained and Paul Townend-ridden Gauloise who prevailed, to keep her unbeaten record intact.

Winner of a bumper in France, she showed pace when making a winning track debut over course distance 24 days previously and, while all that pace was in evidence again, she also showed she had the stamina to fend off the late challenge of Mighty Blue.

“At home she looked like she had improved, and she showed that today and her jumping was good enough too,” said Mullins. “I think she is going to improve again, and the minimum trip is no problem to her.

“Paul said she took off with him after the second-last and he wasn’t expecting that sort of response. He thinks she had to show stamina after opening up her lead, and he thinks she can improve again.”

Escaria Ten, having his second run over fences, ran out an easy winner of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners’ Chase. A decent sort over hurdles, he ran respectably behind Monkfish on his chasing debut and found this level much more to his liking. He travelled up strongly to challenge Ministerforsport as they ran across the top for the final time and pulled away in the straight for an easy victory.

Winning jockey and trainer combination Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott later doubled up with Frontal Assault, who stayed on nicely under pressure to fend off the late effort of Born Patriot in the Horse & Jockey Hotel Rated Novice Hurdle.

Key Commander took the Molony Cup Handicap Chase for Eoin Doyle and Donagh Meyler. As the race developed, he and Getaday pulled away from the remainder of the field but the five-year-old moved best to the straight and eased clear to secure a second career success.

The lightly raced West Cork Wildway, previously a winner of two point to points, a bumper and a maiden hurdle, double his tally over the smaller obstacles with a fine display in the Boomerang.ie Handicap Hurdle. “I shouldn’t have run him the last day in Mallow as the ground was too quick for him, but you live and learn and it was nice to get another win up before Christmas,” said O’Flynn.