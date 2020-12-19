Aidan Coleman and Paisley Park regain Long Walk crown with power-packed finish

The result is even more meritorious, considering Paisley Park was found to be suffering from a fibrillating heart when he was beaten at Cheltenham in March
Aidan Coleman and Paisley Park regain Long Walk crown with power-packed finish

An ecstatic Emma Lavelle with husband Barry Fenton as she trains Paisley Park to win The Porsche Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/PA

Sat, 19 Dec, 2020 - 15:00
PA

Paisley Park returned to winning ways with a power-packed finish to catch Thyme Hill in the dying strides of the Porsche Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot.

Emma Lavelle’s 2019 Stayers’ Hurdle winner looked beaten turning for home as he got caught out of his ground leaving the back straight.

At the head of affairs, Thyme Hill and Roksana were still apparently going powerfully, and Paisley Park looked to need a minor miracle.

On jumping the last Aidan Coleman went into overdrive, but still seemed to have a mountain to climb – with Thyme Hill, who had seen off Roksana, looking sure to collect.

But Paisley Park (9-4), who is well known for his strong finishes, picked up impressively in the testing conditions to win by a neck.

The result is even more meritorious, considering Paisley Park was found to be suffering from a fibrillating heart when he was beaten at Cheltenham in March.

The eight-year-old is now 7-2 favourite to regain his Cheltenham crown too at the Festival with Betfair.

More in this section

Horse Racing from Thurles Thurles Tips: Gauloise can confirm the promise of latest successs 
Horse Racing - Third Ascot Racecourse Beer Festival - Day Two - Ascot Racecourse Horse Racing Ireland to increase minimum prize money and advance Tipperary all-weather track plans
Down Royal report: Billaway back to winning ways Down Royal report: Billaway back to winning ways
Aidan Coleman and Paisley Park regain Long Walk crown with power-packed finish

Talking Horses: Paisley Park can reclaim leading stayer position

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up