Thurles Tips: Gauloise can confirm the promise of latest successs 

The listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Boreen Belle Mares’ Novice Hurdle is the feature on tomorrow’s card in Thurles and Gauloise can confirm the promise she showed when winning a maiden over course and distance.

Willie Mullins’ filly, then having her first run for the stable, was a little keen through the race but showed a fine turn of foot to quicken away in the closing stages. Visually, it was deeply impressive and, in receipt of 10lbs from the four-timer-seeking Sayce Gold on this occasion, she will be very hard to beat.

Sayce Gold’s jumping has been one of the most impressive facets of her successes to date and she cannot be dismissed lightly despite having to concede weight to all her rivals. However, her latest win was over three miles and she drops back to two miles for the first time over hurdles. Her jumping will be an asset but Gauloise looks better suited to this trip and it will take a huge effort to hold her off.

Kapard’s Wexford win did not look particularly impressive at the time but the runner-up, Make Good, gave it a nice boost when winning a novice hurdle two runs later and following up at Cheltenham off a mark of 137.

Frontal Assault has an unfortunate habit of finding one or two too good but can right that wrong in the Horse & Jockey Hotel Rated Novice Hurdle. His bumper form includes pushing Energumene to a length and three quarters and also finishing third to Ferny Hollow and, on the basis of those efforts, it is a shade disappointing that he has not managed to get off the mark in his three outings over hurdles.

However, the first can be forgiven as he ran into one in the shape of Cask Mate, and his run last time, behind Jacksons Gold, was decent. In a similar sort of contest here, and cheekpieces fitted for the first time, he looks sure to make a bold bid.

At this stage, the form of Born Patriot’s auction maiden success does not look much to write home about, but the manner of the performance was quite taking, and he will improve markedly for it. With that in mind, he is feared most.

THURLES

Tommy Lyons

12:30 Fakir

1:00 Getaday

1:30 Espion Du Chenet

2:00 Gauloise (nap)

2:30 Stamina Chope

3:00 Frontal Assault (nb)

3:30 Fama Et Gloria

Next Best

12:30 Mormon

1:00 Warreedy

1:30 Jack Dillinger

2:00 Sayce Gold

2:30 West Cork Wildway

3:00 Born Patriot

3:30 Fassadinan