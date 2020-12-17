Down Royal Tips: Enniskerry can make it third time lucky

Having chased home the classy Letsbeclearaboutit on both of his starts, Enniskerry will be expected to open his account in today’s Down Royal bumper, the Bluegrass Horse Feed Pro-Am Flat Race.

From the in-form yard of Barry Connell, this six-year-old Jeremy gelding was sent off an uneasy favourite for his debut at Tipperary in October and did little wrong, travelling well through the race before failing by seven lengths to the Gavin Cromwell-trained Letsbeclearaboutit, the pair pulling seventeen lengths clear of the remainder.

The winner and runner-up clashed again at Punchestown last month. Although shouldering a penalty, Letsbeclearaboutit started favourite and readily brushed aside Enniskerry again, scoring by eight lengths this time, with another previous winner Dark Splash back in third.

Patrick Mullins, who rode Letsbeclearaboutit on both occasions, takes over on Enniskerry today. And, with a first-time tongue-tie, Barry Connell’s charge should be tough to beat, with Noel Meade’s The Big Story, runner-up to Ever Present on his debut at Punchestown, the likely threat.

Mullins might also strike on Billaway, trained by his father Willie, in the Bluegrass Horse Feeds Hunters Chase, in which the eight-year-old will renew recent Fairyhouse rivalry with Stand Up And Fight, winner of this race in 2018.

Successful at Naas last January, Billaway chased home compatriot It Came To Pass in the Foxhunters at Cheltenham in March, with the likes of Shantou Flyer, Staker Wallace and Minella Rocco behind.

Favourite for his seasonal return at Fairyhouse last month, Billaway was challenging Stand Up And Fight when missing the final fence badly and, although rallying on the run-in, went down by a length and a half.

They meet on similar terms today. But the Closutton runner might be capable of turning the tables on Enda Bolger’s charge, sixth in the 2019 Foxhunters, pulled up in three of his last five starts and clearly helped by first-time blinkers and Aine O’Connor in the saddle for the first time at Fairyhouse.

A quality field also includes Sam Curling’s prolific winner Aloneamongmillions and Some Man, first and second in the Tetratema at Gowran Park in March, Winged Leader and Solomn Grundy.

Earlier, Gavin Cromwell’s Vintage Prosseco should take plenty of beating in the Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle.

Fancied for his racecourse debut at this venue in late October, he had to settle for third spot behind runaway winner Sir Gerhard, one of the best bumper horses we’ve seen this season, and subsequent winner The Banger Doyle.

He built on that promise when, ridden by Patrick Mullins, he went on to open his account in Limerick readily outpointing Calagogo.

The five-year-old has been found a good opportunity to make a winning start to his hurdling career and is a confident choice.

Selections

John Ryan

12.15 Battle Of Actium

12.45 Vintate Prosseco (n.b.)

1.15 Winston Wolfe

1.45 Whereyounow

2.20 Odds Or Evens

2.55 Billaway

3.30 Enniskerry (Nap)

Next Best

12.15 Glens Finale

12.45 Gelee Blanche

1.15 Listenheretomejack

1.45 Arahecan

2.20 An Marcach

2.55 Stand Up And Fight

3.30 The Big Story