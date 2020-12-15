Al Boum Photo named Horse of the Year at HRI Awards

In a unique, well-conceived, and well-executed plan, the HRI Awards 2020 were announced via an hour-long programme Tuesday morning on Racing TV, on which Al Boum Photo received the flagship Horse of the Year Award, and the recently retired John Oxx was recognised for his contribution to the industry.

Al Boum Photo earned his award for successfully defending his Cheltenham Gold Cup crown in March. He gave Willie Mullins his first success in the race when winning in 2019 and, in a race run in a completely different manner, had the class to find a way to hold onto that special crown.

“I couldn’t watch the race I was so nervous,” admitted winning owner Marie Donnelly. “We watched it on the stand with everybody else and I was sort of facing the wall rather than looking at the race. It really meant so much to my husband (Joe). We have been together 50 years and I never realised his great ambition was to own a champion horse, and he did it with the help of Willie and Paul.”

John Oxx was awarded the contribution to the industry award for a training career which saw him expertly handle some of the greatest horses of the past four decades, most notably the imperious Sea The Stars. The latter remains the only horse to win the Newmarket 2000 Guineas, Epsom Derby, and Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in the same season, all earned in a glorious six-month period that yielded a remarkable six consecutive Group 1 successes.

The ever-humble Oxx said: “I don’t often look back at old films but a few of them have been played recently and it is nice to look back. They were all great horses, and we were fortunate to have them.

“And it was great that they were able to keep winning, and a lot of them ran up a sequence, which was great to see them do. We’re quite proud of it when we think about it. But we were fortunate to have such good horses and for everything to work out so well.”

For the second consecutive year, the National Hunt Award went to Rachael Blackmore, who had another brilliant season, the highlight of which was that superb winning ride aboard Honeysuckle in the Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Photo: Healy Racing.

“I wasn’t born when Lovey Citizen won but I always remember how special it was for my family,” said Maxine. “Even as I got older, it was always spoken about and it was always something I aspired to do. It was really amazing. We talk about it being a dream and what we aim for, but it really, really is unbelievable for us as a family to do it again.”

On being handed the award, an emotional Eugene added: “I was overwhelmed on the day and I’m overwhelmed now. This is a big family operation. My mother is very active in it, my family were always very supportive and very active, and it isn’t for me, it’s an operation.

Sometimes we think we’re pulling the dog by the tail with things going wrong, but when it comes right like this, you only get one chance to say it came right and the work is after paying off. This award means a lot to me and to my family.”

Colin Bowe retained the point-to-point award. The starting point for so many stars of the track, including Envoi Allen, who he describes as ‘the real deal’, he has another exciting batch that will keep him in contention for this award for many years to come.

The Flat Award went to Colin Keane, who was crowned champion jockey for the second time. In some ways, it was a breakthrough year for Keane, who won his first Classic, on Siskin, in the Irish 2000 Guineas, and quickly followed it up by taking the Irish Oaks with Even So, also for his boss, Ger Lyons.

In a season of four Group 1s, he also raised his profile on the international scene by securing Breeders’ Cup success aboard Tarnawa, who also gave Dermot Weld his first success at the world-renowned meeting.

Said Keane: “It’s a remarkable year we’re after having. If you said at the start of the year that we’d have this sort of year, I’d have laughed at you. It has just gone from strength to strength and we’re very grateful.”

Looking ahead, he added: “I’d love to do a bit more travelling and riding in those big races. When you win, there’s not a feeling like it. Obviously, I’d love to be champion jockey again.”

One of the great stories of the season, captured as it happened on social media and thus finding a special place in the hearts of racing supporters, was that of Tony Mullins and Princess Zoe, the grey who rose from the handicap ranks to win a Group 1 race in France.

A usually garrulous Tony Mullins (second right of his horse Princess Zoe) admitted to “holding back tears” as he struggled for words on being surprised with the Flat Achievement Award. Photo: Healy Racing.

“Everybody’s dream of buying a cheap horse and winning a few races came true for us, but when we started winning, the next thing we realised we had a real racehorse,” said Mullins. “The journey from there was just a whirlwind.”

A usually garrulous Mullins admitted to “holding back tears” as he struggled for words on being surprised with the Flat Achievement Award.

The Emerging Talent award went to Gavin Ryan, who had a remarkable year, aided by his successful association with Donnacha O’Brien. He rode 51 winners this season, his highlight being Shale’s success in the Silver Flash Stakes, which was his first at Group level.

The rising star also received the Ride of the Year Award for his last-gasp success aboard Ado McGuinness-trained Saltonstall in the Galway Mile.

The awards wrapped up with the Irish Racing Hero 2020 Award which went to recently retired rider Barry Geraghty, who was at the top of his profession right up until he hung up his saddle. The Grand National, Gold Cup, and Champion Hurdle-winning jockey had a final Cheltenham Festival to remember, putting five more winners on the board to bring his tally for the meeting to 43.

The interruption of Covid-19 meant plans to perhaps ride his last at his local track in Fairyhouse were scuppered but, as Geraghty admitted: “To sign off with the five winners at Cheltenham, I don’t think I could improve on it much.”

2020 HRI Awards

National Hunt: Rachael Blackmore

National Hunt Achievement: Eugene and Maxine O’Sullivan

Point to Point: Colin Bowe

Flat: Colin Keane

Flat Achievement: Tony Mullins and Princess Zoe

Emerging Talent: Gavin Ryan

Ride of the Year: Gavin Ryan, Saltonstall at Galway

Horse of the Year: Al Boum Photo

Contribution to the Industry: John Oxx

Irish Racing Hero Award: Barry Geraghty