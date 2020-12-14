Winter sun no problem as Delvino delivers in style at Naas

The winter sun had a big impact in the early races on the Naas card, resulting in numerous flights and fences being ruled out but, however it affected the individual races, the cream rose to the top in the Happy Christmas From Naas Mares’ Maiden Hurdle, in which Delvino landed the spoils for Dermot McLoughlin and Adam Short.

A mare with plenty of scope, her jumping over the only four obstacles in the race left room for improvement but once they were back on the flat for the half-mile run-in, she could be spotted travelling best of all. Favourite Castra Vetera stuck on well when passed inside the final furlong but the winner was well on top at the line and looks a real prospect.

The opening Irish Field Supporting Irish Racing Maiden Hurdle went to Echoes In Rain, who proved to be in a different league to her rivals. Willie Mullins’ filly was off the track for a long time and raced keenly on this occasions but once Paul Townend let her stride on, she was in a race of her own.

Mullins topped and tailed the card when Take Tea took the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Bumper in superb style. Patrick Mullins’ newcomer didn’t come off the bridle as she stretched clear in the closing stages to win in deeply impressive fashion.

She can only improve for that run and looks quite a special talent, even if the depth of the race is difficult to gauge.

All the obstacles were back in for the Support Local This Christmas Maiden Hurdle and victory went to the Mags Mullins-trained Free Thought. Keen for much of the trip, she stalked the pace until Danny Mullins let her go on before the turn for home. It was hard work in the testing conditions, but she found plenty to deny Pictures Of Home and the promising Ensel Du Perche.

Oneknightmoreihope took the Lawlor’s Of Naas Handicap Hurdle for Noel Glynn and jockey Jack Gilligan. He travelled well most of the way and, despite a couple of mistakes at key points in the race, he moved through to lead at the second-last and moved clear for an easy success.

Espanito Bello ran out an easy winner of the Ballymore Beginners’ Chase, emphatically reversing previous chase form with Longhouse Poet in the process. Barry Connell’s horse, ridden by Mark Bolger, sat off the pace being set by Lord Royal and Coko Beach before moving up to challenge on long run home.

Travelling best all the way up the straight, he eased clear to beat Coko Beach by 18 lengths, with Longhouse Poet a well-beaten third and Lord Royal, the odds-on favourite, fading tamely to finish only fifth.

Espion Du Chenet produced a fine performance in the Naas Nursery Of Champions Handicap Chase, giving Louise Lyons her first winner as a trainer. The Ryan Treacy-ridden six-year-old moved well from the outset and, to his credit, found plenty when challenged by Shopping Around.

Lyons, who represented Ireland in eventing at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, said: “It was great, I’m absolutely made up. We didn’t know if he was fit enough, we didn’t know if he would handle the ground, but he flew home today and has really come on for his last few races.

“I ride him every day on the gallop at home and he goes away twice a week to work. It all came together at Thurles, as he started to settle. He was a bit of a tearaway but the more he has done the more he has begun to understand his job.”